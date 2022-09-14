GCash, the Philippines’ biggest mobile wallet, made a stronger push for continued digitalization in the country, as it joined the Philippine business delegation who accompanied President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in his state visit to Singapore.

The Philippines’ top industry movers and shakers formed the local delegation who accompanied President Marcos in the PH-Singapore Business Roundtable session. GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon together with GCash Director Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala were among the thirteen business leaders selected to join the group.

Among the highlights during the economic briefing was the integral role of digital solutions in ensuring a more sustainable economic recovery in the Philippines that benefits every Filipino.

“Working with our counterparts in Singapore gives us more opportunities to push for digitalization in the Philippines as a way to bring much-needed financial services to those who need it the most. We are also one in efforts to bring more support for tech start-ups while building a greener and more sustainable Philippines,” Sazon said. “GCash, along with the Globe and Ayala groups will definitely be at the frontline of shaping our aspirations for a truly digital Philippines.”

The roundtable session also underscored the significance of strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve robust economic growth and financial inclusion. The economic briefing was part of the Singapore leg of President Marcos’ inaugural state visits with the mission to strengthen trade and relations with Southeast Asian neighbors.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has begun leading efforts to fully digitalize the Philippines to help in economic recovery as well as make the Philippines more competitive.

For one, the department is working with legislators to address bureaucracy in the government and make it more digitally-enabled to ensure the swift delivery of government services. It’s also pushing for a shift to an online payment system for government transactions in a bid to stop corruption.

Amid all these efforts in digitalizing the Philippine economy, GCash is cementing its stance as the Philippines’ leading financial app, as it continues to cultivate relations with government partners and other private sector groups in order to achieve its vision of Finance for All.

