Following a two-stage audit conducted by international certification body TÜV Rheinland from December 2021 to June this year, Multisys Technologies Corporation was formally awarded the certification of global standards for its management system of information security.

Multisys is now a certified compliant of international standard in Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013). This certification makes Multisys one of the first homegrown software companies in the Philippines to have achieved the ISO certification.

The audit included reviews on whether or not Multisys’ ISMS policies and procedures are able to meet the globally recognized framework in the security management of data assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties. The company has achieved this feat despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Multisys welcomes the appointment of Victor Aliwalas as CEO, replacing David Almirol who recently joined the Department of Information and Communications Technology as Undersecretary for e-Government

Amid the milestones and continued expansion of the company driven by its digital platforms Multistore, Multipay, Super App, and Smart LGU, Multisys welcomes its new CEO, Victor Aliwalas.

Aliwalas has almost 20 years of strategic sales experience for a wide variety of industry verticals, including SAAS/IT, BPO, Telecommunications/ICT solutions, mortgage banking, financial services, and publishing, both in the Philippines and the United States. Currently, he sits on the board of Welcome Finance, Inc., and is also an active advisor for multiple technology startups and BPOs.

Prior to joining Multisys, Victor Aliwalas spent over six years in PLDT Enterprise as Vice President & Head of Customer Relationship Management, and Advisor for Strategic Business Development. Before that, Aliwalas led the sales team of Kalibrr Technology Ventures, the first Philippine startup company to get into Silicon Valley’s startup accelerator, Y-combinator.

Aliwalas obtained a degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Marketing and Finance, and a minor in Management Information System (MIS) from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.

