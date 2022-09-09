It will be available nationwide starting Sept. 10

vivo, a global technology brand, officially unveils another powerful yet affordable smartphone — the vivo Y35. As the newest addition to the Y Series lineup, the vivo Y35 amps up the expectations from an entry level smartphone to new heights.

Through this latest launch, vivo is materializing its vision to make premium quality smartphones accessible to its consumers and allow Filipinos to enjoy the power of speed to achieve more and do more in life.

Quick as a flash charging power and next-level internal performance

The first in its price range, the vivo Y35 is powered by vivo’s advanced 44W Fast Charge technology, so users can efficiently maximize their time while waiting for their smartphones to get fully charged. With such charging speed, users can go back on track #QuickAsAFlash without worrying about missing out on anything.

This optimum charging power boosts its huge 5000 mAh battery ensuring uninterrupted work and play all throughout the day. The vivo Y35’s battery allows for 14 hours of video streaming or about 7 hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Worried about running out of battery? Get back in the game quickly as it will only take 30-34 minutes for the vivo Y35 to achieve 70% of its power back.

Apart from its 44W Fast Charge feature, which is a first in the vivo Y series, the vivo Y35 also boasts a bigger storage as it officially allows 8GB+8GB Extended RAM. The extended RAM 3.0 is vivo’s cutting-edge technology to better utilize the smartphone’s storage and optimize the system operation by eliminating lags even with multiple apps running in the background. Ensuring smoother operation and bigger storage for its users, the vivo Y35 offers 256GB Internal ROM and supports up to 1TB of extension giving its users the freedom to capture more of life’s important moments and download files essential for work or leisure.

Amping up the vivo Y35’s processing system further is its stronger Snapdragon 680 processor. This powers the vivo Y35’s internal system with single core-capability, 25% CPU speed increase and up to 10% GPU improvement which complements the vivo Y35’s RAM 3.0 to reduce operation delays.

Paired with a 6.58-inch FHD+ Sunlight readable display with 1080P resolution and a high refresh rate of 90Hz, everything from watching HD videos to full power gaming will definitely look and feel incredibly sharp and smooth. Worry no more during travels as the vivo Y35 already features 550 nits that guarantees a readable screen.

To top it up, the vivo Y35 brings ultimate gaming intensity to its users through its Ultra Gaming Mode ﹢ Multi turbo 5.5. This innovative setup optimizes power allocation and efficiency, allowing users to enjoy smooth, intense and distraction-free gaming.

Impressive Imaging with Smarter AI-Enabled Camera

Taking it all to the next level, the vivo Y35 is equipped with smarter camera features. Users can capture photos like a pro with its Triple AI Rear camera. vivo Y35’s 50MP main camera utilizes a large sensor to ensure high-definition photos every time. For dramatic effect, its 2MP Bokeh Camera delivers accurate and sophisticated results to achieve more realistic looking portraits. Users can also have fun discovering the tiny and interesting world with the naked eye through the lenses of vivo Y35’s 2MP Macro Camera.

Both in bright and very dim places, users can have clear and vibrant images with its 16MP HD Front Camera. Worry no more about the quality of selfie videos using its Video Face Beauty Mode. This feature lets users capture perfect selfies and self-vlogging videos.

The night is guaranteed to be filled with colors with the vivo Y35’s Super Night Camera Mode as it uses multi-frame denoising to capture picture-perfect results even with bad lighting conditions. The Super Night Selfie feature and the Aura Screen Light further help ensure good results even under low light situations.

Taking videos while moving? No problem, because the vivo Y35 houses an Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature which keeps videos clear and steady even if the user or the subject is in motion.

To help promote tourism and showcase the beauty of the Philippines through the lens of the vivo Y35, vivo partnered with regional airline AirAsia. During the launch, AirAsia’s Country Head of Communications & Public Affairs Steve Dailisan expressed optimism about how the partnership can help empower storytellers and inspire travel to aid in the tourism industry’s recovery.

“With brands like vivo offering powerful technology at attainable prices, we get to enable more Filipinos to venture into the social world and share anything — from mundane antics to inspirational personal journeys. Indeed, through technology like vivo Y35, we are democratizing social storytelling for everyone,” Mr. Dailisan adds.

Availability and Promo Offers

The vivo Y35 is now available for only P14,999 on vivo’s official online stores on Lazada, Shopee, TikTok, and website, and will be in physical stores and kiosks nationwide on Sept. 10.

vivo Y35 is also available for installment plans via Home Credit and Credit Card for 6 up to 18 months, and 6 up to 12 months, respectively.

Hurry, and be #QuickAsAflash because vivo will be giving free DITO Sim Card and Vonguard earphones until supplies last for customers who will purchase vivo Y35 online.

To know more about the vivo Y35, visit vivo’s official website, or follow them on their official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

