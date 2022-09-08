The Lexus UX is known as the gateway into the Lexus luxury brand. This subcompact urban crossover delivers a premium driving experience alongside Lexus’ famous refinement, comfort, and Takumi craftsmanship details. Now, Lexus ushers in a new era by introducing the all-hybrid Lexus UX lineup. Choose to take the very first step into Lexus’ luxury world, and you will also be contributing to a greener future. For Lexus, amazing experiences go hand with sustainability and a genuine concern for the natural environment.

The UX is a showcase of Lexus’ innovative design, luxury features, and advanced safety. It is a package that combines charismatic styling elements and an ultra-efficient powertrain. These features—which draw from a vibrant Japanese heritage—are proudly built and engineered by master craftsmen.

Lexus Philippines will be offering the NEW Lexus UX in two hybrid variants: The UX 250h F Sport (P3,798,000) and UX 250h Premier (P3,058,000). These models are very responsive to drive and, like all Lexus hybrids, offer better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. They also require no plugging in for recharging and have no issues where driving range is concerned.

ADVANCED HYBRID DRIVETRAIN

Both UX 250h F Sport and UX 250h Premier variants are equipped with a Lexus self-charging hybrid powertrain, featuring multiple cutting-edge components, including the 2.0-liter gasoline engine, hybrid transaxle, compact battery, and power control unit. With 184ps/135kW total system output, it combines high fuel efficiency with a very smooth, natural and responsive driving experience.

The UX hybrid system couples the gasoline engine with two electric motor/generators in a new-generation hybrid transaxle that is more compact, lighter and has less internal friction than previous Lexus hybrid systems. The Power Control Unit (PCU) is more powerful yet is 20% smaller and 10% lighter. Optimizing the level of electric motor assistance and engine rpm produces a linear acceleration feel without the engine running at high revs. Engine speed is synchronized with vehicle speed to create an immediate and continuous acceleration feel. The transaxle mounts the electric motor/generators (MG1 and MG2) coaxially rather than inline. The resulting smaller and lighter package reduces frictional losses by 25%. In addition, MG2 is now a higher speed motor, yielding better performance and efficiency.

With the new 4th generation hybrid battery, the NEW UX now comes with an 8-year HEV battery warranty. It also comes with the standard drive train warranty of 3 years or 100,000 kms. (whichever comes first)

The new UX has a 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder engine achieving class-leading 41% thermal efficiency, thanks to its use of laser-clad intake valve seats with an all-new intake port profile; a high compression ratio (14:1); and D4-S fuel injection combining direct and secondary port injectors to achieve high-speed combustion. VVT-iE intelligent variable valve-timing with an electric actuator on the intake side also improves drivability while reducing emissions. A continuously variable capacity oil pump and a variable cooling system with an electric water pump contribute to ultra-low internal friction, further optimising engine performance and fuel efficiency.

The Sequential Shiftmatic of the CVT automatic transmission delivers responsive engine braking force in six steps with a shift feel similar to a manual transmission, using steering wheel shift paddles or the S position on the shift lever. The compact and lightweight nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery and compact cooling system are located below the rear seat, which helps give the vehicle its low center of gravity.

SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE FEATURES

The UX 250h F Sport is now equipped with Lexus Safety Sense (LSS) fitted as standard—a suite of active safety technologies that support the driver and reduce the risk and severity of a range of potential accidents. It includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System (PCS) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist, Lane Trace Assist and Intelligent High-Beam headlamps or Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

Other notable features found on the UX 250h F Sport variant are adaptive variable suspension; an 8in multi-information display; paddle shifters behind the steering wheel; and interior and exterior trim pieces that are exclusive to this variant.

Both the UX 250h F Sport and UX 250 Premier are equipped with LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillamps; voice recognition; power rear hatch with kick sensor; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and a 10-speaker audio system. For added safety and convenience, both variants come with Hill-Start Assist (HSA), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC); and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM).

EXCEPTIONAL DESIGN

Lexus designed the UX cabin to evoke the feel of a dynamic, luxury saloon, but with the higher seating position and versatility that are required of an SUV. The materials and finish are pure Lexus, combining Japanese traditions in craftsmanship and hospitality with innovative production techniques.

The interior also conveys a sense of security. For example, the form of the door shoulders evokes a robust frame beneath. The designers have created a feeling of seamless continuity inside the UX, inspired by engawa, a traditional Japanese architecture concept that blurs the boundary between the inside and outside of a home.

LEXUS ELECTRIFIED

The road to a Lexus Electrified future in the Philippines has already been paved by the current crop of hybrid models. Locally, the Lexus LS flagship, Lexus IS sport sedan, Lexus RX SUV, Lexus NX crossover and the Lexus ES sedan are offered with hybrid variants. Now, the all-hybrid UX lineup joins their ranks and is ready to cater to customers committed to a greener future.

To learn more, visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or visit their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at Lexus Philippines.

To arrange a consultation with your personal sales consultant, visit the Lexus Remote page at https://fal.cn/3eSWW.

You may also download the MyLEXUS App available on both Android and iOS users to receive live updates and access other premium services.

