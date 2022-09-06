The Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP)’s DigiCon, the flagship event for the Philippine marketing, advertising, and digital industries is back this year with its new theme: DigiCon Valley, which will take place from Oct. 10 to 14, 2022.

Celebrating innovation, problem-solving, and the entrepreneurial spirit, DigiCon Valley looks ahead to what will be a tipping point in the country’s start-up scene: an increase in investments for Philippine firms in the next three years, much higher compared to what industries received over the past five years combined.

Four program tracks will set the digital agenda for brands, and, in turn, open doors for those in the digital space to connect with Philippine businesses:

1. Launchpad that will discuss the tools and techniques for digital excellence

2. Hypergrowth that will level-up digital skills and showcase stories of growth from the most successful start-ups

3. Breakthrough that will teach digital strategy and how to think like an innovator

4. Enterprise that will chart what it means to be a digital-first organization

To give a preview of the upcoming conference, the IMMAP DigiCon Committee was present at a press launch held at The Astbury in Poblacion, on Aug. 31. IMMAP DigiCon Co-Chair Denise Haak officially unveiled the theme and program tracks to media guests and sponsors.

IMMAP DigiCon Co-Chair Trish Elamparo-Esteban also covered the Program Tracks and introduced this year’s Keynote Speakers, which include Huffington Post Founder Arianna Huffington; Rappler Founder and the first Filipino Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa; internationally acclaimed marketing expert and academic Mark Ritson; Design Sprint inventor Jake Knapp; and Award-winning Global CMO of Dole Sunshine Company Rupen Desai.

Ritz Tan, who is heading one of IMMAP DigiCon’s programs, also discussed a new addition to this year’s event, After Hours. While the conference itself will be virtual, After-Hours will be night-set face-to-face networking sessions that will allow attendees to meet each other and make business connections.

For more information about IMMAP DigiCon Valley 2022, please visit our official website at www.digicon.com.ph, and follow their social pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

IMMAP DigiCon Valley 2022 is co-presented by Angkas, and would like to thank the following:

Platinum Sponsors: Manulife Philippines, Share Treats, and TikTok

Gold Sponsors: Investing in Women, an initiative of the Australian Government, Grab Ads, Kroma Entertainment, McDonald’s Philippines and Meta Philippines

Silver Sponsors: Digital Turbine, Hepmil Philippines, and Metrobank

IMMAP DigiCon would also like to thank its media partners:

Platinum Media Partners: Manila Broadcasting Company and Rappler

Gold Media Partners: CNN Philippines, Manila Bulletin, AGC Power Holdings, Podcast Network Asia, The New Channel, and The Asian Parent

Silver Media Partners: BusinessWorld, Inquirer.Net, Kroma Entertainment, and The Philippine STAR

Event Partners: Creators and Influencers of the Philippines (CICP), Endeavor, and Kickstart Ventures

