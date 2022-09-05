The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG), the leading information security professional organization in the Philippines, successfully held the last of the four installments of its 2022 METAVERSE I AM SECURE forum series on September 1. The online event brought together over 500 C-level executives, local and international decision-makers, experts, and cyber leaders who shared the latest and most engaging solutions to gain significant advantage in the Metaverse.

Carrying the overall theme Traversing Beyond the Realm of Cyberspace, the last forum focused on the opportunities and risks of providing public services in the Metaverse, as well as preparation strategies for strengthening the country’s cybersecurity in this unpredictable user engagement environment.

“As information security professionals, we need to be at the forefront of the developments in the Metaverse so we can provide guidance and support to our public sector as it will eventually explore this uncharted waters,” said ISOG President and Land Bank of the Philippines Chief Information Technology Security Officer Archie Tolentino.

Department of Information & Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Atty. Ivan John Uy empowered cybersecurity professionals through his keynote speech about DICT’s efforts to boost Philippine e-governance and strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity. Likewise, forum participants also gained insights from guest speaker Jan Martin Encina, the Associate Director and Head of Information Security Governance & Operations of Maya.

The roster of speakers for the last Metaverse forum included Uujwal Kumar, Emerging Tech Leader of Microsoft; Sanket Bhasin, Senior Product Manager of Crowdstrike through ITSDI; Valerian Rossigneux, Sales Engineering Director of Crowdstrike who joined the panel; LTC Roland Javines Ong, INF (GSC) MNSA PA(R), Head Sytems Engineering, Asean Operations of Trellix through VST-ECS; Kiat jiong Soh, Head of Sales Engineering Asia Region of Rubrik through Exclusive Networks; and Ian Farquhar, Global Field CTO and Director of the Security Architecture of Gigamon through Westcon Comstor.

Another highlight of the online forum were two panel discussions which allowed industry experts to answer the forum attendees’ questions related to ensuring the public sector’s cybersecurity in the Metaverse. The first panel discussion, with the theme The Metaverse – A New Era of Governance, was participated by ISOG President Archie Tolentino and moderated by SQrity Consulting CEO & President Ric Singson Que. The second panel, which discussed about Experiential Journey and Challenges in the Metaverse, was participated by forum chairman and ISOG VP Chito Jacinto and moderated by Pineda Cybersecurity Proprietor Justine Pineda.

“ISOG is one with the government in administering and securing the Philippines’ digital landscape beyond cyberspace, the Metaverse. Our organization is keen on working towards a more robust economy founded on updated and reliable IT defenses and measures to counter criminals lurking online,” said Chito Jacinto, ISOG Vice President, and Forum and Awards Chairman.

Organized by XMS, the Metaverse 2022 Forum Series is one of the cybersecurity awareness programs of ISOG in partnership with Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Bankers Association of the Philippines, National Privacy Commission, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Media partners for this event are the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Business World, DIGI.PH, and Backend News. View the forum summary at this link: https://youtu.be/GmumHCfk-u0

Ongoing Nomination for first ISOG Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Another way for ISOG to strengthen cybersecurity in the country is by giving recognition to exceptional Filipino cybersecurity experts who have made notable contributions to the domestic and worldwide security arena. ISOG will hold its first Cybersecurity Excellence Awards on October 27 at Shangri-La at the Fort.

Nomination for the awards is until September 8, 2022. ISOG encourages its members to nominate a deserving cyber leader in any of four categories from different industries: Best CISO/ISO, Best CRO/RMO, Best CTO/ISO/IT Head, and DPO of the Year. Every confirmed and accepted nomination will receive a premium portable security lock box. To know more about it, visit Nominate a Cyberleader at the 1st ISOG I AM SECURE Cybersecurity Awards (mailchi.mp) or send an email to isogcybersec@gmail.com.

Since 2015, ISOG has been organizing programs and events to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and secure network infrastructure in the Philippines. For more details about ISOG and its campaigns, visit ISOG’s official website at www.isog-org.ph and socials at LinkedIn: ISOG (Information Security Officers Group), Facebook: ISOGPH, YouTube Channel: ISOG SUMMIT.

