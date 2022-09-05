PHINMA Education opens SY 22-23 with over 120,000 students, a significant increase from their SY 21-22 count of 95,000. About 61,000 are new students, with 42,000 freshmen. The network, with its mission of making lives better through education, credits its growing population to its learning strategies customized to the needs of the underserved market.

A majority of the network’s students come from low-income families, most of whom are the first in their families to enter college. For freshmen, nine out of 10 enter college with reading and math levels below what is required for college work. However, PHINMA Education is able to bridge learning gaps and empower them to attain gainful employment through financial, academic, and psychological support.

PHINMA Education also offers the Hawak Kamay (HK) Scholarship Program. With this, students may get as much as 75% scholarship depending on their family’s financial status. About 6 in 10 students currently benefit from the program.

The network offers a wide variety of programs that encompass the entire education chain. Among its popular ones are Nursing, Education, Criminology, Accountancy, Business Administration, and Engineering.

By training teachers in the Active Learning method, students learn critical thinking, problem solving, and decision making throughout the curriculum. The network also collaborates with industry partners to ensure curriculum relevance and equips students with Core Work Skills that they need to succeed in any industry.

Supplementing these financial and academic interventions is the Student Success Program (SSP) which underscores the three mindsets, “I want, I can, and I belong.” The program has proved vital in guiding students through college and towards their first jobs.

The network boasts a 75% board exam passing rate for first-time takers. To date, it has produced 122 board top-notchers and over 26,000 professionals.

In the May 2022 Nursing Licensure Examination, PHINMA Education had a 97% first-time takers passing rate, compared to the national average of 68%. It had six top-notchers, and PHINMA University of Pangasinan (UPang) was hailed as the top 2 nursing school.

In the August 2022 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination, PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College (COC) and PHINMA University of Pangasinan (UPang) garnered an overall passing rate of 92.68%. Meanwhile, in the recent Medical Technologist Board Exam, PHINMA UPang, Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA in Cebu City, and PHINMA Saint Jude College (SJC) in Manila scored a 47.67% overall passing rate.

The network has a strong track record in acquiring and turning around schools, of which there are nine in the Philippines and one in Indonesia. In SY 21-22, PHINMA Education served 95,503 students, a 31% increase from 72,746 students in SY 20-21. This resulted in consolidated revenues of P3.79 billion, a 79% increase year on year.

PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc., under the conglomerate PHINMA Corp., started investing in the education services sector in 2004 through the acquisition of PHINMA Araullo University in Nueva Ecija. It has since expanded its presence across the country with its network of schools namely: PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College, PHINMA University of Pangasinan, PHINMA University of Iloilo, Southwestern University PHINMA in Cebu City, PHINMA Saint Jude College in Manila, PHINMA Republican College in Quezon City, PHINMA Rizal College of Laguna, and PHINMA Union College of Laguna. It also aims to expand across Southeast Asia beginning with Horizon Education in Indonesia.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.