As Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) celebrates its 60th year, it looks to further boost the reviving economy by leveraging on its full suite of financial products and services that bridge its retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking as well as leasing and bancassurance activities.

“For the past six decades, our customers have always been at the front and center of everything we do. As we mark our 60th year, we will continue to evolve with our customers and strive to deliver more convenient and relevant banking products and services to meet their needs, which in turn helps fuel our country’s economic growth,” said Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee.

Demonstrating strength and reliability for 60 years

Through the years, Metrobank has generated stable and diversified revenue streams and developed innovative financial solutions to cater to different customers. It has built both offline and online channels to strike a balance between digital innovation and the human touch across all its touchpoints.

To date, the Bank has over 940 consolidated branches nationwide, more than 30 foreign branches, and over 2,300 combined ATMs. It also provides accountholders with online banking platforms, allowing them to conduct their financial transactions anytime and wherever they may be.

“Our goal has always been to enrich the lives of all our stakeholders so we continuously evolve and innovate to retain our status as a strong and reliable bank for them. Even before the pandemic, we have adopted innovations in the digital space to address the shift in consumer behavior, while cementing relationships with those who still prefer in-person transactions,” said Dee.

The bank further proved strength and stability after reporting a 33% rise in net income to PHP 15.6 billion in the first six months of the year. The strong earnings performance shows that even amid the ongoing pandemic, Metrobank’s loan portfolio expanded, interest margin improved, and fee income growth remained robust while operating costs stayed put. Its consolidated assets and total equity reached PHP 2.7 trillion and PHP 303.4 billion, respectively. Metrobank’s balance sheet remained one of the strongest in the industry with its capital adequacy ratio standing at 17.6%, while its common equity Tier 1 was at 16.8%— both well-above the central bank’s minimum requirement.

Banking as a social business

Metrobank’s DNA is ingrained with doing good, helping people, and helping the nation. The bank endeavors this through financial education and social activities by its philanthropic arm, Metrobank Foundation Inc.

Since day one, Metrobank has committed to empower the larger Filipino community with knowledge that will boost their confidence and enable them to make smart financial decisions. In line with its promise to always put stakeholders in ‘good hands,’ Metrobank launched free and accessible financial education content and platforms to teach clients and the public personal finance, investing, and other finance principles.

“Our customers are people and not just account numbers. We want to be the bank that educates and helps them to live life to the fullest by equipping them with financial education so they can make smart financial decisions and achieve their goals,” said Dee.

Most recently, Metrobank introduced Wealth Insights— a website where high net worth individuals can get timely market news, valuable insights, and expert advice to make meaningful investment decisions. The bank also launched Earnest, a financial education and investing platform for starting investors. Tara Invest is also an initiative composed of a video series intended for first-time investors. On personal finance, Metrobank launched MoneyBasics, a collection of simple and creative articles and social media posts to help people build their savings habit. Meanwhile, to educate Filipinos about the dangers of financial fraud and how to prevent it, Metrobank teamed up with Philippine Savings Bank and other local banks to roll out the Scam Proof campaign— a series of online content focused on fraud prevention.

Meanwhile, as its means to pay it forward, Metrobank regularly rechannels its successes through Metrobank Foundation, which funnels its grants and in-kind donations towards programs that support outstanding Filipinos, education, and disaster response, rebuilding of livelihood, among others.

Its flagship programs include the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos; Metrobank Art & Design Excellence; Metrobank Scholarship Program; Metrobank MTAP-DepEd Math Challenge; George S.K. Ty Grants Turnover, Disaster Response, National Teachers’ Month celebration, and the Metrobank Foundation Professorial Chair Lectures.

“We are not all about the numbers. Our Founder, Dr. George S.K. Ty, has instilled among Metrobankers that we have the responsibility to do good and pay it forward to society. That is why we have always ensured that we are able to give back to different communities through the Foundation,” said Dee.

In its 60th year, leading global financial publications abroad have recognized Metrobank’s strength and initiatives for customers, businesses, and communities. It was named the Philippines’ Best Bank by Euromoney; the Strongest Bank by the Asian Banker; the Best Domestic Bank and Best Domestic Private Bank by AsiaMoney; and the Top Banking Employer in the country by LinkedIn.

“I am proud that Metrobank has come this far. Today, after 60 years, it remains strong as ever and I am excited to see what more we can do to better serve Filipinos and ensure that they are in good hands for the next 60 years and beyond,” Dee said.

To know more about Metrobank, visit ingoodhands.metrobank.com.ph/.

