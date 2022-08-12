Finding a property to settle in after years of being in the pandemic may leave home seekers and smart investors wary of whether their investment will be worthy of value. Nonetheless, the past 2 years have made home seekers and investors more discerning in their real-estate investment. Now that the economy is slowly regaining its foothold in business and investment, it is crucial for home seekers to choose a property that is not only primed for growth but also designed to curate a holistic lifestyle.

Given the array of property options springing from the market, home seekers are expanding their investment choices. Beyond looking into prime locations, they are searching for a community that is ready to fulfill their lifestyle needs and aspirations. Avida Land makes this aspiration Homepossible with investment options from its expansive portfolio of move-in-ready properties offering a convenient and modern living experience, affordable amortization, and exclusive move-in deals that every homeowner and investor can take advantage of.

Avida Land, Ayala Land’s mid-segment brand, has remained steadfast in its mission to make affordable dream communities a reality for middle-income Filipinos through its sensible home investments and sustainable mixed-use developments that are sure towards limitless growth and possibilities, and secure in its commitment to enriching lives with its proven track record for over 30 years.

Move-in Ready is Investment Ready

Investing in an Avida ready-for-occupancy (RFO) property goes with value-for-money ‘rewards’ when you are able to move ahead and fulfill your aspirations in the new normal. Avida Land is ready to achieve those aspirations when home buyers move to a ready community.

“Moving to a ready community allows you to have the immediate experience of your investment. Hence, you do not need to wait for its completion since all move-in ready properties are fully-constructed with standard unit provisions and sensible amenities. Home buyers will also get the privilege of being near modern living conveniences with its strategic location,” says Tess A. Tatco, AVP for Corporate Marketing.

Since all Avida properties are within key locations, your home investment is sure to appreciate over time with the continuous infrastructure developments and local government activations that will attract further growth and progress. With this, you can take advantage of securing a passive income generation when you lease your unit.

Most Avida RFO properties are mixed-use developments where you will get to live a life with ease as your lifestyle essentials are within reach. Having a dedicated retail space within the community and being nearby commercial and institutional establishments, this allows you to experience hassle-free living and to give you an opportunity to spend time on what truly matters.

Homepossible: Next Best Home Deals

Invest in Avida Move-in Ready properties nationwide and experience what Avida living and ‘rewards’ on investment is. Join the grand open house event this August 13!

There are exclusive move-in ready perks that await as Avida launches its grand open house event, Homepossible: Next Best Home Deals, featuring its ready-for-occupancy properties nationwide. Home seekers will enjoy as high as PHP 1.5 M discount with flexible early move-in payment terms. Plus, a tropical vacation of a 3-day and 2-night stay at El Nido Resort for two (2) is in store for home buyers ready to reserve an Avida unit.

Discover more about their move-in ready properties and take advantage of the one-day move-in offers from Abenson Home, Tefal Philippines, and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

These showrooms are open for viewing from 10 AM – 5 PM:

Glorietta Showroom, Makati City

Avida Towers Ardane Showroom, Alabang

Avida Towers Verge Showroom, Mandaluyong City

Avida Towers Cloverleaf Showroom, Quezon City

Avdia Towers Sucat, Paranaque City

Serin Tagaytay Project Pavilion, Tagaytay City

Nuvali Info Center, Sta. Rosa, Laguna

Avida Towers Aspira Showroom, Cagayan De Oro City

Avida Towers Riala Showroom, Cebu City

Avida Towers Abreeza Showroom, Davao City

Avida Towers Atria Showroom, Iloilo City

Avida Village Iloilo Project Pavilion, Iloilo City

Avida Village Northpoint Project Pavilion, Bacolod City

Be in a community that is ready for you. Be on the move for what’s next and unravel limitless opportunities with Avida!

Make your next best move and register at https://bit.ly/avidahomepossible2022

For more information on Avida Land and its move-in deals this August 13, visit their website www.avidaland.com, like and follow @AvidaLandPH on Facebook and Instagram, and @avidaofficial on YouTube.

