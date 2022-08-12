As part of its development agenda for Pakil in Laguna, Ahunan Power Inc. (Ahunan) launched a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program dubbed “Tayo Na Pakil,” a celebration of what the future holds for the municipality. Ahunan is a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra), the infrastructure arm of Enrique K. Razon, Jr.

Tayo Na Pakil takes on a community-centered approach focused on education, environment, heritage, and wellness, and will benefit thousands of Pakil residents.

“Ahunan’s CSR program reflects the commitment of Prime Infra for its host communities, to build better lives and resilient economies. It also highlights the cooperation and partnership between Ahunan and the Pakileños working towards the development and progress of the municipality,” said Guillaume Lucci, President and CEO of Prime Infra.

Present at the launch held August 3, 2022 at the Pakil Elementary School were Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR – CENRO) Sta. Cruz, Laguna Officer-in-Charge Venerando Garcia, Pakil Mayor Vincent Soriano, Pakil Central School Principal Arnel Macabasco, Ahunan President Rafael Bueno, Jr., barangay officials and health workers, elementary public school teachers, and community facilitators, among others.

As part of its greening efforts, Ahunan and DENR – CENRO Sta. Cruz, Laguna signed a letter of intent for a proposed partnership on tree planting and watershed management in support of the government’s National Greening Program.

“We are pleased to be part of this celebration—the Tayo Na Pakil community development partnership. As we know, (Ahunan’s) project aims to supply energy not just in Pakil, but in the whole province of Laguna as well…The municipality of Pakil is very fortunate because of this project; and on our part, we fully support this undertaking,” said Garcia.

Ahunan is in the pre-development stage of its 1,4000-megawatt pumped storage hydroelectric power project in Laguna. In June, the company was granted Original Proponent status by the Manila Electric Company in relation to its offer to supply 500 megawatts of mid-merit power.

Ahunan also donated materials and supplies for facility repairs to Pakil Elementary School to kick off its educational assistance through the Brigada Eskwela program.

Other planned activities under the five-year Tayo Na Pakil program are medical missions, livelihood and technical skills training, and sports and youth development.

Pakil Mayor Soriano said he is grateful for the thousands of livelihood and employment opportunities that will be created out of Ahunan’s projects and programs.

“Within three or five years and beyond, Pakileños will no longer have problems in sending their kids to school or having access to medical care because they will have sources of income” he said.

“We are thankful to Ahunan Power Inc. because you included Pakil in your corporate social responsibility program,” Soriano added.

