At present, taking a cab or booking a car can be expensive, while getting a seat in buses and trains can get more challenging. That’s why motorcycle taxis, since they were introduced to Filipino commuters, have been considered a massive help by many.

Seeing how much motorcycle taxis have helped commuters in their daily lives, commercial mobile app Move It has officially teamed up with Grab to help more Filipinos maneuver through the streets of Metro Manila. Launched in 2019, Move It has been specializing in on-demand motorcycle taxi rides.

Through Move It’s milestone with Grab, commuters can get greater access to motorcycle taxis and so be relieved from the constant source of distress in the Metro’s congested areas.

Also, with Move It, commuters are guaranteed that they will be able to save more money. No more worries about breaking the bank to reach destinations as Move It offers the most affordable fares among all moto-taxi apps.

Apart from this, Move It ensures that their fleet of riders are respectful and friendly, ensuring the safety of their passengers throughout their rides.

The Move It Now app for passengers can be downloaded through the App Store for iOS or Play Store for Android. Upon downloading, register by adding your contact details, which can be done via one’s Google or Facebook account. To book a moto-taxi ride, choose the “Mototaxi” tile and input your pick-up and drop-off location.

TIME2MOVE IT? Here’s how to book a ride:

Download the Move It Now app through your AppStore (iOS) or PlayStore (Android). Register by adding your contact details, via Google, or via Facebook. To book a moto-taxi ride, choose the “Mototaxi” tile and input your pick-up and drop-off location

To apply a promo code, tap “Coupon” and type the promo code TIME2MOVEIT to get P20 off your ride! Tap “Apply”.

Tap “Move It Now” and get a Move It rider at your service!

Passengers can get P20 off their first ride with Move It by tapping “Coupon” in the app and typing the promo code TIME2MOVEIT.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.