Increased shopping activity, which was unleashed by the loosening of mobility restrictions, buoyed retail growth for SM Investments Corp., the country’s leading conglomerate.

The company’s financial performance was led by strong consumer spending across all of its categories and formats in retail, and the return of crowds in malls, said SM Investments Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio.

SM Investments Corp. reported its consolidated net income grew 27% to P25.5 billion in the first six months while consolidated revenues rose 23% to P238.5 billion.

The strong performance came on the back of accelerating inflation that averaged 4.4% in the January to June period.

“Despite rising inflation, we are encouraged to see shoppers’ robust spending in the first half. This is a bright spot in the Philippines and in the region amid global headwinds,” said Mr. DyBuncio.

Sustained retail growth

In the second quarter of 2022, SM Retail, Inc., which has a nationwide portfolio of department stores, groceries and specialty stores, posted revenues of P163.7 billion, higher by 18% from P138.2 billion in the same period last year.