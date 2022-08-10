Sustainability has transcended trends and has become somewhat of an art form in itself. In business, it has now been refined to qualify as a point of sophistication, with good reason. Implementing sustainable practices into an operation requires both technological innovation and their creative application.

Much more than that, sustainability is also an embodiment of modern values, where short-term gains are foresworn for the benefit of the future generations. The significance is further heightened in the wake of current global crises.

In the words of the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin in their 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) report, “The world is facing a confluence of crises that threaten the very survival of humanity. All of these crises — and ways to prevent and navigate them — are addressed holistically in the SDGs.”

Sustainable Development Goal 11 focuses on building sustainable cities and communities, as more than half the world’s population live in cities today. By 2050, it is predicted that seven out of 10 people will likely live in urban areas.

“Cities are drivers of economic growth and contribute more than 80% of global GDP. However, they also account for more than 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If well-planned and managed, urban development can be sustainable and can generate inclusive prosperity,” the UN report writes.

In property development, the development and refinement of sustainable or green buildings have been the foundation of rating and performance measurement systems like the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system.

Ultimately, the goal is to create the best buildings possible, with consideration to all the necessary elements in the grander context of the modern era. LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings, and LEED-certified buildings are globally recognized as symbols of sustainability achievement and leadership.

LEED-certified buildings save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people. They are a critical part of addressing climate change and meeting ESG goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more equitable communities.

Rockwell Land, as a leading premium property developer in the Philippines, strives to embody such qualities in its portfolio. In fact, the company is raising the bar of sophistication in Rockwell Center with the launch of the Proscenium at Rockwell.

The Proscenium at Rockwell stands as a symbol of modern values in property developer, a holistic community in Makati consisting of five residential towers with a sprawling amenity deck designed by world-renowned Uruguayan architect, Carlos Ott. In this enclave where all needs are within reach is Rockwell Workspaces’ newest office tower, 1 Proscenium.

As a LEED Silver-Certified building, 1 Proscenium builds on the luxury experience created by the mixed-use complex, offering 214 square meters (sq. m.) to 640 sq. m. of office spaces, equipped with the latest Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air-conditioning system and is built with operable windows for greater air circulation. With 21 floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, the office spaces feature plentiful natural sunlight to its tenants while providing a distinct exclusive view of the Rockwell community within Makati.

Aiming to provide the best office spaces for the finest professionals and discerning executives, 1 Proscenium is an integral part of the Proscenium masterplan. The balance of conduciveness, thoughtful office functionalities, and the unique touch of Rockwell’s distinct lifestyle is what makes it the ultimate workstyle experience.

Rockwell Workspaces first ventured into creating premium office spaces through its pioneer project, Rockwell Business Center Ortigas in Pasig. This was followed by its first LEED Gold-Certified building, 8 Rockwell, located in Makati City. Rockwell Business Center Sheridan in Mandaluyong and Santolan Town Plaza in San Juan were soon launched afterwards. Through the addition of 1 Proscenium to its portfolio, the brand continues to provide and preserve the signature workstyle they create.

To learn more about the office spaces for lease in 1 Proscenium, please visit rockwellworkspaces.com.

