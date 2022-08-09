Japanese brand collaborates with local art school, Pinoy artists for first-ever bag painting competition

Japanese backpack brand anello put the spotlight on the Philippines’ colorful festivities and diverse flora and fauna at the culminating activity of the brand’s 5th anniversary on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the @Tokyo Store PH in Uptown Mall BGC.

Wrapping up the brand’s first-ever bag painting competition is the grand Fine Art Bag Exhibit featuring over 50 delicately and intricately anello bags designed by our very own local artists. This exhibit housed at the flagship store will run until July 31, 2022.

Making a lasting partnership with Global Knowledge College

Marking its fifth year in the Philippines, anello collaborated with Global Knowledge College and various Filipino artists for the Paint-Your-Bag Contest. Each unique, hand-painted anello bag showcased the beauty of the Philippine heritage and biodiversity and highlighted Pinoy artists’ ingenuity and creativity.

Global Knowledge College is one of the country’s premier art schools. It is recognized nationwide for being one of the best in the field of realism and traditional painting. The school provided the 2-Year Fine Arts Degree scholarship grant to the competition’s winners as well as training discount vouchers at GK College of Fine Arts.

During the three-leg Paint-Your-Bag Contest, GK College’s Fine Arts Department Dean and multi-awarded Filipino fine artist, Professor Aladin Antiqueño shared a lot of insights to the participants. He was also one of the judges along with the representatives of GK College’s Fine Arts Department, United Fine Artists of the Philippines, Philippine Art Restorers Society of the Philippines and Asia, and anello’s Creative Director Mr. Hiroshi Takemoto who chose the winners at the culminating event.

Celebrating the talent and skills of Filipino artists

More than it being a competition, Paint-Your-Bag was a celebration of the talent and skills of Filipino artists.

Santiago Balase emerged as a winner with his “Ugnayan” bag design concept. Meanwhile, “Kurales” of Oliver P. Ornido Kurales and “Look and Listen” of Albert Cabagay were selected as the runners up for the bag painting contest.

A total of 55 artists, joined the three-leg competition. Each of them wowed the crowd with their talent and skills as they showed various perspectives of the country’s festivals and local flora and fauna.

Check out anello’s grand bag exhibit!

Truly, anello’s fifth anniversary is the best of both worlds!

Get ready to be amazed by the richness of Filipino culture and the versatility and quality of Japanese-made bags at the grand Fine Art Bag Exhibit. Head to the @Tokyo Store PH in Uptown Mall in BGC. And see for yourself the creativity that Filipino artists have showcased at the competition.

This is also your chance to cop one of these unique, hand-painted bags. For every purchase of these limited-edition bags, you can get a chance to help the artist, GK students, as well as the selected local charities since the proceeds of Paint-Your-Bag will be donated to them.

What are you waiting for? Celebrate anello through art by dropping by the @Tokyo Store PH in Uptown Mall, BGC on July 29-31!

