PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) delivers the Best Mobile Coverage in the Philippines according to the latest independent report by Ookla*, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Based on user-generated tests and scans in 2.3 million devices across 671,510 locations in the country, Ookla declared Smart as winner of the Best Mobile Coverage category for Q1-Q2 2022 after it achieved a Coverage Score of 794, surpassing its closest competitor’s Coverage Score of 732.

The Coverage Score captures both the number of locations in which an operator offers service (its footprint) and the quality of service in each location, explained Ookla in its report.

Ookla added that of the scans from Smart subscribers, a total of 99 percent had general service, while 90.8 percent had 4G Service.

Reinforcing Smart’s network superiority

“This new citation not only reinforces Smart’s network superiority but also reflects our strong commitment to continuously improve our network so we can deliver a world-class mobile experience to our customers,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual.

“Having the Best Mobile Coverage means our subscribers nationwide can truly rely on Smart to connect online and achieve more in our fast-paced, hyperconnected world – whether for work, school, e-commerce, social media, or entertainment,” he added.

Value-packed data offers to empower subscribers

Smart’s Best Mobile Coverage citation comes on the heels of its newly launched value-packed offers meant to empower subscribers especially at a time when many are scrimping due to the rising prices of basic goods.

Smart Prepaid recently introduced Power All 99, which comes with 8 GB open access data, Unli TikTok, and Unli Texts to All Networks, valid for 7 days, for only Php99. On the other hand, Smart’s value brand TNT has launched Sulit Affordaloads, a line-up of budget-friendly data offers which enables subscribers to connect online for as low as Php10.

To support the constant growth of mobile data traffic, Smart increased its base stations to 76,600 as of March 2022. These base stations, which include around 7,300 5G base stations, cover the connectivity needs of customers from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.

Prior to earning the Best Mobile Coverage citation from Ookla, Smart also dominated the April 2022 Mobile Network Experience Report by independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal**, covering the essential aspects of service, especially speed and experience.

*Best Mobile Coverage : Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

**Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 31, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.