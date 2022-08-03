Del Monte Pacific Limited to hold annual general meeting on August 26

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Del Monte Pacific Limited (the “Company”) will be convened and held by way of electronic means on 26 August 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) to transact the following business:

Adoption of Directors’ Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 April 2022; Re-appointment of Mr. Joselito D. Campos, Jr. as a Director of the Company; Re-appointment of Mrs. Yvonne Goh as a Director of the Company; Re-appointment of Dr. Emil Q. Javier as a Director of the Company; Approval of Dr. Emil Q. Javier’s continued appointment as an Independent Director by shareholders; Approval of Dr. Emil Q. Javier’s continued appointment as an Independent Director by shareholders (excluding the Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and their associates); Approval of payment of Directors’ fees for the financial year ending 30 April 2023; Authority to fix, increase or vary emoluments of Directors; Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Group; Re-appointment of SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (Ernst & Young Philippines) as the Philippine Auditors of the Group; Authority to issue Shares; Authority to allot and issue shares under the Del Monte Pacific Executive Share Option Plan 2016; and Renewal of Shareholders’ Mandate for Interested Person Transactions.

Notes for Shareholders:

1. Due to current COVID-19 situation, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The AGM is being convened by way of electronic means. Shareholders must pre-register for the AGM at the pre-registration website https://conveneagm.com/sg/delmontepacific2022agm from Thursday, 28 July 2022 until 10.00 a.m. of Tuesday, 23 August 2022 to enable the Company to verify his/her/their status as shareholders.

2. A copy of the Definitive Information Statement of the Company is available in the Company’s website at the URL https://www.delmontepacific.com/investors/news-and-filings and at the PSE Edge Website at the URL https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=803904ac779d66f33470cea4b051ca8f. A copy of this Notice will be available on the Company’s website at the URL https://www.delmontepacific.com/investors/shareholder-centre#Notice_of_AGM, on the SGX-ST website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements, and on the PSE EDGE website at the URL https://edge.pse.com.ph/companyDisclosures/form.do?cmpy_id=642.

3. Alternative arrangements relating to the (i) attendance at the AGM via electronic means (including arrangements by which the AGM can be electronically accessed via live webcast); (ii) submission of questions to the Chairman of the Meeting ahead of the AGM (in addition to being able to ask questions live); and (iii) voting by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy at the AGM, are set out in the accompanying Company’s announcement on participation in AGM via electronic means dated 28 July 2022.

4. Shareholders at record date at the close of business on 24 August 2022 are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to attend and vote in his/her/its stead. The Chairman of the Meeting need not be a Member of the Company. Where a shareholder (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy, he/ she/it must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the form of proxy, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

The accompanying proxy form and voting instruction form for the AGM may also be accessed at the Company’s website at the URL https://www.delmontepacific.com/investors/shareholder-centre#Notice_of_AGM, on the SGX-ST website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements, and on the PSE EDGE website at the URL https://edge.pse.com.ph/companyDisclosures/form.do?cmpy_id=642.

5. If a Depositor wishes to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to attend, speak and vote at the AGM, then he/she/it must:

(a) complete and deposit the Depositor proxy form at the office of the Share Transfer Agent:

i. in Singapore – Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower #14-07, Singapore 098632

ii. in Philippines – BDO Unibank, Inc. Trust and Investments Group – Securities Services (Stock Transfer), at its office address at the 45th Floor BDO Corporate Center Ortigas, East Tower, 12 ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Philippines, for the attention of Ms. Concepcion E. Foronda or Ms. Gesan Tesiorna, or

(b) submit via email

i. In Singapore, to DelMonteAGM@boardroomlimited.com

ii. In Philippines, to bdo-stocktransferteam2@bdo.com.ph

In either case, at least forty-eight (48) hours before the time of the AGM.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit the completed proxy forms electronically via email.

6. If the Depositor is a corporation, the instrument appointing a proxy must be executed under seal or the hand of its duly authorized officer or attorney.

By Order of the Board

Antonio E. S. Ungson

Company Secretary

28 July 2022

