Deloitte Philippines is proud to welcome four new partners to its Audit & Assurance practice, and a new partner and a director to its Risk Advisory practice. Claire Orille, Jenny Menes, Lloyd Moraño, and Sonny Lalunio have between them a combined 70+ years of experience auditing organizations from a wide range of industries.

Orille is a homegrown talent of Deloitte Philippines, beginning her professional career with the firm as a junior auditor. Since then, she has logged extensive work auditing large, publicly listed entities and multinational companies, and specializes in working with organizations from the consumer, life sciences & health care, and energy, resources & industrials sectors.

Before joining Deloitte Philippines, Menes was an auditor at Deloitte Indonesia and another Big 4 firm. She specializes in the audit of companies from the life sciences & health care, and industrial products sectors, and leads the Audit & Assurance division’s Technical Research Group, where she provides consultation advice on contentious technical issues.

Like Menes, Moraño also worked as an auditor overseas with a Big 4 firm, where he held the post of Operations Head for the main office. While overseas, he gained extensive experience working with high-profile, publicly listed companies, specializing in the audit of organizations in the telecommunications, insurance, and oil & gas sectors. In addition to being an Audit Partner, Moraño takes on the role of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leader at Deloitte Philippines.

Lalunio joined Deloitte Philippines from another local auditing firm where he oversaw the Audit & Assurance division’s technical standards, quality control, methodology, and training functions. He also has audit experience overseas and now specializes in auditing organizations in the following sectors: financial services, real estate, business process outsourcing, manufacturing, and not-for-profit organizations.

Deloitte Philippines also strengthened its Risk Advisory (RA) practice with the addition of a new partner – Ronald Gonzales – and the significant expansion of its Climate & Sustainability advisory team, led by Director Bonar Laureto, also under RA.

Gonzales joins Deloitte Philippines from one of the country’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, where he held the role of Chief Information Security Officer. He has more than two decades of experience in the areas of information risk management, enterprise risk management, security architecture, and data privacy, and has worked with organizations from a broad range of sectors including consumer goods, banking, transportation, telecommunications, manufacturing, and health care. Gonzales is certified in IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundations. He is also a Computer Hacking Forensices Investigator (CHFI), an Information Security Management System (ISMS-ISO/IEC 2700i) Certified Practitioner, and a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

Recognizing the growing threat of climate change and the opportunities for organizations to be a part of the solution, Deloitte Philippines brought on board a nine-person team of professionals with a combined 50+ years of experience working in the fields of sustainability, climate change, and risk management. Led by Director Bonar Laureto, the Climate & Sustainability advisory team brings to the table specialized knowledge in areas such as ESG reporting, sustainability strategy & roadmaps, decarbonization, climate resilience, circular economy, and ocean plastics and solid waste management to partner with organizations in taking bold climate action now.

Laureto has over 17 years of experience working with multi-stakeholder groups to deliver systemic solutions addressing climate change and other sustainable development challenges. In 2019, he was a lead consultant for a project to design and pilot-test a Philippine-customized, private sector-led Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) system. The output, which includes standards for methodologies and protocols for waste footprint accounting and waste diversion accounting and certification, will enable companies – particularly those that use plastic packaging – to effectively meet compliance requirements under the country’s EPR Law.

With over 345,000 people in 150 countries, Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients across multiple industries. These new leaders, who were elevated to their roles in the Philippine practice during a period of great disruption, signal Deloitte Philippines’ commitment to remain a trusted partner and advisor to its clients, especially during times of uncertainty. As the world steadily reopens and the Philippines digs into the hard work of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Deloitte Philippines is ready to meet the challenges of, and help clients thrive in, the new world of work.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.