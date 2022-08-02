Avida Land Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc., marked another milestone with the unveiling of Avida Towers Riala’s 1-hectare lifestyle amenities last July 28, 2022, as it prepares to welcome more homeowners into its growing community in Cebu I.T. Park.

Riala’s amenities go beyond the basics and provide residents with an opportunity to get a quick break right outside their doorsteps. It offers a laid-back environment with expansive greeneries and open spaces as a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Stay Active at the Grand Lawn

The 4,900 sqm Grand Lawn located at the Upper Ground Floor is a wide, open space where one can lead an active and healthy lifestyle. It has green spaces and a family-friendly fitness zone with a Basketball Half-Court, Circular Jogging Path, and a Children’s Playground. Aside from the Fitness Zone, the Grand Lawn also features an adult pool and a kiddie pool.

Community events and special gatherings are held at the Multipurpose Hall which residents can also book for private meetings, parties and other functions. It can house up to 160 pax and is easily accessible to homeowners and guests from the adjacent Grand Lawn.

Lounge at the Amenity Deck

Located at the first Residential Level and overlooking the Grand Lawn, the Amenity Deck is where homeowners can relax and enjoy leisurely gatherings. It boasts an expansive 20 meter lap pool, pool deck, and kiddie pool.

Pocket parks and open areas provide residents with smaller, intimate spaces where they can meditate and take strolls. Homeowners can use any of the four Private Gardens or the two Courtyards all located at the Amenity Deck.

Life Essentials Within Reach

Located inside Cebu I.T. Park, every convenience is within reach as the property is just within walking distance from Ayala Malls Central Bloc and dining destinations like Sugbo Mercado. A retail strip is also located at the Upper Ground Floor with current merchants including MerryMart Grocery, Chill Laundry Lounge, and Donjjang Samgyupsal, with more to come.

The amenity launch was led by Avida Land’s Chief Operating Officer Raquel S. Cruz, Assistant Vice President for Corporate Marketing Tess A. Tatco, Project Development Division Manager for VisMin Rica S. Donato, and Sales Business Area Head for VisMin Hazelle E. Garcia.

“The completion of the amenity areas represents a new and exciting opportunity for our residents to enjoy more of the outdoors in the comforts of their community. These amenities are designed to adapt to the changing needs of Avida’s discerning market and that is why we are also excited for future and potential homeowners to experience what Avida Towers Riala has to offer, whether they’re buying for a permanent home or for investment,” said Avida Land’s Chief Operating Officer, Raquel S. Cruz during the launch.

Launched in 2012, Avida Towers Riala is strategically located at the city’s most dynamic district, Cebu I.T. Park. It offers thoughtfully designed condominium units where lifestyle essentials are within reach, along with a safe and secure community for Cebuanos.

It is just 10 minutes away from Cebu Business Park, the city’s central business district, 20 minutes away from the city’s main seaport, and 40 minutes away from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The five-tower residential condominium has a total of 3,394 studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units. Towers 1 to 3 are now ready for occupancy, while the pre-selling units in the ongoing Towers 4 and 5 are expected to be completed by March 2023 and June 2025, respectively.

Aspiring homeowners can check out model units every Monday to Sunday, 8am to 7pm at Avida Towers Riala, Jose Maria del Mar Street, Apas, Cebu City.

Avida Land Corp. is the mid-income market residential brand of Ayala Land, the Philippines’ leading developer of sustainable estates offering a diverse mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels, and leisure developments, that support local economic growth and nation-building

To be a part of the Avida community and learn more about Avida Towers Riala, visit https://www.avidaland.com/avida-towers-riala/. For more information and updates on Avida Land’s projects, like https://www.facebook.com/AvidaLandPH.

