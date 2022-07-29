Manila-based housing developer Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. (PLHI) recognized its sales partners and employees who contributed to the early success of its first condominium project in Cebu City, the Primeworld Pointe.

In an appreciation gathering entitled “IGNITE in Midnight Blue” at Sacred Heart Center in Cebu City last July 23, Primeworld recognized realty brokerage and agents in the province who helped the land developers in finding future homeowners on its vertical community.

1 of 2

During the event, PLHI Chief Sherwin Uy revealed that 60% of its 386 units have been successfully sold barely two months since they opened the units for pre-selling in April and amid the implications brought about by the pandemic. He credited this early success to the unwavering efforts of its sales partners and in-house employees.

With this success, Primeworld Pointe is offering an extended equity term of 30 months until Sept. 30, 2022, and a P50,000 discount on each unit’s total package price until Aug. 30.

1 of 2

PLHI Regional Sales Manager Jami Lee Laniba announced these latest sales promos at the event, attended by over 200 guests and graced by Hamm-Asia Global Builders Corp. President Alex Tan, PLHI Sales and Marketing Director Helen Zafra, and members of PLHI’s Board of Directors Almira Uy and Nichole Tan, as well as friends and colleagues in the real estate industry.

Located at La Guardia 1st St., Lahug in Cebu City, Primeworld Pointe is a 22-storey vertical housing project which offers 386 residential units that vary from one, two, and three-bedroom partitions with or without balconies and floor areas ranging from 21 to 58 square meters.

1 of 3

It has five floors of parking space, a scenic view of the city skyline and mountain ridges, and an entire floor custom built for luxurious amenities such as a designer lobby and reception area, a large function room ideal for business conferences and special occasions, a safe and secure playground for kids, a recreational indoor swimming pool, and a fitness center.

Primeworld Pointe is also designed to bring its residents closer to everything. In just a few minutes of walking, future homeowners can access premier national universities, commercial strips and malls, medical centers, business districts like the Cebu IT Park and even major transportation routes going to the uptown area.

Early homebuyers found Primeworld Pointe as a perfect investment for both goals of owning a home in the city and expanding their real estate portfolios. A one-bedroom unit costs between P2.8 to P4.1 million while two-bedroom and three-bedroom units are priced between P4.9 to P7 million.

Real estate agents noted that Primeworld Pointe is the newest, most affordable and flexible offering of quality condominium today in Cebu City that is ideal for tourist lodging, students, young couples, professionals, and families who balance their time for work and play.

Now on its 9th floor of construction, Primeworld Pointe is set to be completed by August 2025.

Aside from Metro Cebu, PLHI is further getting a foothold in future developments on Bohol, Bacolod, and Iloilo City in Visayas, and on major cities in Mindanao.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.