Everyone living a busy life needs a break from time to time. For many Filipinos, this means having an escape to explore the beautiful islands and beaches across the country. But aside from simply visiting these gorgeous destinations, why not own a place that lets you appreciate them on a daily basis?

RLC Residences developed a leisure-inspired condominium where you can experience resort-like living from your own space at AmiSa Private Residences. Located at Punta Engaño in Mactan, Cebu, this property stands near the tip of the island’s peninsula which allows residents to appreciate the unobstructed seascape view of Magellan Bay, Olango Island, and Hilutungan Channel within their own homes.

Earlier this year, RLC Residences launched the fourth tower of this condo featuring upgraded home features and amenities along with leisure-inspired offerings to complete the home vacation experience.

The new 16-storey tower has spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom units with generous window sizes and a glass balcony railing perfect so you can appreciate the impressive seascape and let in the refreshing flow of air breeze inside your unit. Aside from these, all flats are made future-proof as they are all equipped with Smart Home features for enhanced security and better convenience at home. These technologies include a Smart Lock for the main door which is accessible via key card, fingerprint, or mechanical key; an Audio/Video Intercom that allows you to easily communicate with the receptionist or their guests; and Smart Lights that you can switch on and off remotely via your phone.

When it comes to amenities, facilities for leisure, fitness, and relaxation are made available exclusively to its homeowners. Residents can relax and unwind with a good view of the sea from the Sky Lounge located on the topmost floor of Tower D. They can also use other amenities depending on their needs, such as the private theater, grilling and picnic area, game room, clubhouse, swimming pool, jogging path, and private gym.

In addition to the resort-inspired features available at AmiSa, homeowners are also provided exclusive privileges to the nearby Dusit Thani Mactan Resort.

The luxurious hotel and resort services of Dusit Thani, including beach access, on-call shuttle services, as well as its modern amenities and facilities, are extended to AmiSa residents, providing them the ultimate vacation-like lifestyle experience around their home.

Explore more about AmiSa Private Residences by joining the upcoming Exclusive Property Preview on August 6 at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. You can also visit RLC Residences’ website and follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram to get more updates.

