The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG), the leading information security professional organization in the Philippines, held the 3rd installment of its virtual “METAVERSE I AM SECURE” forum series on July 21. With the theme Traversing Beyond the Realm of Cyberspace, the forum focused on how information security professionals can prepare the privacy and security strategies as the industry pivots to the Metaverse.

ISOG President and Land Bank of the Philippines Chief Information Technology Security Officer Archie Tolentino encouraged colleagues in the industry to work together in exploring how to maximize the full potential of the Metaverse without putting users’ security at risk. “Our theme — traversing beyond cyberspace — encapsulates our goal of pursuing and promoting cybersecurity all while navigating the endless possibilities for digital transformation.”

The gathering of more than 500 local and international decision-makers, C-level executives, and cybersecurity experts was graced with the presence of National Privacy Commission Executive Director Atty. Ivin Ronald D.M. Alzona, the forum’s keynote speaker. Likewise, forum participants learned from the views and experiences of the guest speaker, Government Service and Insurance System, Chief Information Security Officer and Data Protection Officer, Jonathan Pineda.

Other experts who imparted their knowledge and experiences during the forum were Biswajit De, TREND MICRO Technical Manager for Southeast Asia; Ng Tock Hiong, VMWare Director for Specialist Solution Engineering, Networking & Security, Southeast Asia & Korea; Daniel Kwong, FORTINET Field Chief Information Security Officer Southeast Asia & Hong Kong Region; Chris Thomas, EXTRAHOP Senior Security Advisor; Steve Ledzian, MANDIANT Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific; and Yiftach Keshet, SILVERFORT Product Marketing Lead.

Hacktivism in the Metaverse and reimaganing its consumer impact, these were raised during, panel discussion, which allowed the panelist to present their insights on the challenges of the new technology, and engaged several questions from industry experts via the chat section of the virtual event. The panel discussion was moderated by SQrity Consulting Chief Executive Officer and President Ricson Singson Que and Pineda Cybersecurity President and Principal Consultant Justin Pineda.

“With the dawn of the Metaverse upon us, the principles of privacy and digital safety should be built in from the start. If we are guided by these overarching principles, then we will be better in discussing new challenges with these technologies as they come along,” said Chito Jacinto, ISOG Vice-President, and Forum Chairman.

Organized by XMS, the Metaverse 2022 Forum Series is one of the cybersecurity awareness programs of ISOG in partnership with Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Bankers Association of the Philippines, National Privacy Commission, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Media partners for this event are the Philippine Daily Inquirer, BusinessWorld, DIGI.PH, and Backend News.

The last leg of the ISOG Metaverse forum series will be held virtually on Sept. 1.

Since 2015, ISOG has been organizing programs and events to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and secure network infrastructure in the Philippines. For more details about ISOG and its campaigns, visit ISOG’s official website at www.isog-org.ph and socials at LinkedIn: ISOG (Information Security Officers Group), Facebook: ISOGPH, YouTube Channel: ISOG SUMMIT.

