Pru Life UK rewards OFWs in achieving their financial goals and securing a better future for their families

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK is giving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) an opportunity to win up to P500,000 with the Balikbayan Raffle-PRUTektadong OFW Special.

To join, interested OFWs can earn one raffle entry by simply signing up via www.PRUTektadongOFW.com for a free virtual financial consultation with a Pru Life UK agent once they are back in the Philippines. OFWs will be guided on how to set and achieve their financial goals, manage their finances better, and get tips on how to secure their families’ future.

Additional raffle entries will be awarded to those who will answer the OFW survey and are existing Pru Life UK OFW customers.

“Overseas Filipino Workers are our modern-day heroes and we want to give them a chance of boosting their journey to financial wellness through our Balikbayan Raffle,” Pru Life UK President and Chief Executive Officer Eng Teng Wong said. “This is one of Pru Life UK’s efforts to thank them for helping their families and the economy by sharing valuable money lessons on their journey to financial wellness through our free financial consultations.”

Aside from the P500,000 prize, qualified OFWs can also win a round-trip ticket worth P150,000 to any domestic or international destination of their choice in the grand draw on August 5. Pru Life UK will also give away ten (10) Puregold vouchers worth P5,000 for each monthly raffle covering the three-month raffle period.

“Pru Life UK strongly advocates financial education and we want our brave OFWs to get the same chance in learning to handle their finances well despite the distance,” Mr. Wong added.

The no-cost and no-purchase required Balikbayan Raffle-PRUTektadong OFW Special Raffle will run until July 31, 2022 and is open to OFWs aged eighteen and above.

To know more about Pru Life UK and this promo, please visit www.prulifeuk.com.ph.

