Bags can mean different for different kinds of people. A student needs one that can carry all their essentials, while a professional opts for something that can help them look the part. For travelers, the bag has to suit their lifestyle and needs.

Indeed, gone are the days when bags were just a mere accessory. Today, a bag speaks volumes of someone’s personal style. And when it comes to stylish, versatile, and functional bags, only one brand comes to mind: anello.

Taking Japan by storm with Kuchigane Design Rucksack

Introduced in 2005, anello is a Japanese brand with an Italian name that means “annual ring.” The unique bag design comes in a variety of shapes and sizes that are all stylish yet functional. Its most iconic design, the Kuchigane, which is a Japanese word that means “wide mouth opening” offers a huge amount of space when opened, making anello bags ideal for daily use since they can fit all of one’s essentials. It is also surprisingly lightweight and suitable for different kinds of lifestyles.

anello’s Kuchigane design backpack and its succeeding collections have undeniably taken Japan by storm. Its popularity grew massively not only in Japan but also in its neighboring Asian countries, the Philippines included.

Becoming the go-to backpack brand in the Philippines

Everyone was hyped over these Japanese cult favorite bags when the brand reached the Philippine shores in 2017 and opened its first store in SM Megamall. Soon enough, Filipinos would be seen casually slinging their anello backpacks over one shoulder and strutting them on the streets. These trendy bags are everywhere, they’re almost ubiquitous. Opening stores almost every month, the brand now has 57 branches in the Philippines. anello has also launched various collaborations such as the anello x Mickey Mouse and the anello x Winnie The Pooh in 2021.

Just like that, anello bags have become the must-have bag of the moment.

Five years since it launched in the Philippines, the world-renowned Japanese brand continues to showcase its craftsmanship and style, with each bag carrying anello’s signature structured silhouettes. anello has indeed made its mark in the Philippine fashion world as the go-to brand for chic, minimalist, and functional bags.

The popularity of anello bags in the Philippines has also enabled the introduction of Japanese culture among its Filipino consumers. So on the brand’s 5th anniversary in the Philippines, the celebrations will be marrying the best of both Japanese and Filipino cultures.

Celebrating the beauty of two cultures

To celebrate the beauty of the Japanese brand and the creativity of Filipinos, anello is having a Paint-Your-Bag contest starting June 25 until July 9, 2022 at the @Tokyo Store in Uptown Mall in BGC.

In partnership with one of the best art schools in the Philippines, Global Knowledge College, anello’s Paint-Your-Bag Contest is the first-ever bag painting competition in the brand’s history as well as in the Philippine art scene. The competition aims to highlight the Philippine culture and the talent of aspiring Filipino artists merged with the functionality and subtle elegance of anello. Open to all aspiring local artists and bag enthusiasts, participants are urged to create their own designs inspired by the country’s beautifully diverse flora and fauna as well as its colorful festivities.

anello’s Paint-Your-Bag contest will be judged by multi-awarded Filipino Fine Artist, Professor Aladin Antiqueño, as well as representatives from Global Knowledge College’s Fine Arts Department, United Fine Artists of the Philippines and Philippine Art Restorers Society of the Philippines and Asia.

anello’s Creative Director, Mr. Hiroshi Takemoto will also be joining the list of judges.

Participating local artists will get a chance to win any of the amazing prizes below:

Grand Prize – ₱ 50K + 100% Scholarship Grant (2-Year Fine Arts degree)

50K + 100% Scholarship Grant (2-Year Fine Arts degree) 2 nd Place – ₱ 25K + 50% Scholarship Grant (2-Year Fine Arts degree)

Place – 25K + 50% Scholarship Grant (2-Year Fine Arts degree) 3 rd Place – P15K + 25% Scholarship Grant (2-Year Fine Arts degree)

Place – P15K + 25% Scholarship Grant (2-Year Fine Arts degree) 10 Consolation Prize Winners – P2k anello Gift Vouchers

All participants will get a Certificate of Participation and Training Discount Vouchers at GK College of Fine Arts. Winners will be announced on July 29, 2022. To know more about the competition, click this https://tinyurl.com/anello-Paint-Your-Bag-contest to read about the mechanics.

More reasons to visit anello stores

If you’re thinking about getting a new anello bag, this is your sign! Get your hands on these unique, hand-painted anello bags made by our aspiring artisans when you visit anello’s art exhibit from July 29 to 31, 2022 at @Tokyo Store, Uptown BGC. Or treat yourself to a new anello bag when you visit one of these stores below:

Metro Manila Branches and Outlets:

@Tokyo ATC Ayala Malls Feliz @Tokyo Ayala Bay Circuit Makati @Tokyo Century Festival Mall @Tokyo Eastwood Glorietta 3 @Tokyo Estancia Greenbelt 5 @Tokyo Evia Mall Landmark TriNoma @Tokyo SM Mall of Asia Newport Mall @Tokyo Market Market Robinson’s Ermita @Tokyo Okada SM Aura @Tokyo Podium SM Fairview @Tokyo Promenade SM Megamall @Tokyo Robinson’s Antipolo SM North Edsa @Tokyo Robinson’s Galleria SM San Lazaro @Tokyo Robinson’s Magnolia SM Southmall @Tokyo Shangri-La Southwoods @Tokyo SM Manila TriNoma @Tokyo SM Sucat Vertis North @Tokyo UP Town Center @Tokyo Uptown BGC

Provincial Branches and Outlets:

@Tokyo Ayala Abreeza Ayala Malls Cebu @Tokyo SM Baguio Fora Tagaytay @Tokyo SM Daet SM Mindpro Zamboanga @Tokyo SM Iloilo SM Bacoor @Tokyo SM Lanang SM CDO @Tokyo SM Lipa SM Cebu @Tokyo SM Naga SM Clark @Tokyo SM Olongapo SM Dasmariñas @Tokyo SM Roxas SM Legazpi SM Pampanga SM Telabastagan SM Valenzuela

Stay updated on the latest information when you log on to anello Philippines’ official Facebook page www.facebook.com/anellophilippinesofficial or visit the @Tokyo website https://attokyo.com.ph/collections/anello.

