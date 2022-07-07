BPI Asset Management and Trust Corporation (AMTC), the wealth management arm of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), announces the appointment of Maria Theresa D. Marcial as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 15, 2022.

Taking the helm of the Philippines’ largest fund house, Marcial is an accomplished banker who brings with her more than 25 years of experience in the Philippine financial services industry, as well as expertise in strategic planning and finance, corporate banking, debt and equity capital markets, and investment management and trust.

“It is an honor to take charge of a company with an unrelenting commitment to provide the investing public with the best options and services that will help them build wealth and reach their goals. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue excellence in fund management and steer towards the direction of shared success,” Marcial noted.

BPI AMTC sits on a total of over Php 890 billion in assets under management as of March 2022, with 18 percent of the market share in the Philippines. The company is home to 37 multi-awarded and innovative BPI Invest funds that allow Filipinos to access the fastest growing industries in the local and global investment space.

Prior to Marcial’s appointment as President and CEO of BPI AMTC, she held the position of Chief Finance Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Head of Strategy and Finance at BPI, responsible for strategic planning, accounting, financial control, capital management, balance sheet analytics, corporate legal affairs and litigation, and investor relations.

She has also held various leadership positions at the Fund Managers Association of the Philippines, Trust Officers Association of the Philippines, Capital Markets Development Committee of FINEX, Market Governance Board of Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation, and the National Advisory Council of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines.

An outdoor enthusiast and true lover of adventure, Marcial is into offshore sailing and yacht racing, open water scuba and wreck diving, underwater exploration and photography, and 4×4 overland adventures and trail driving. Earlier this year, she copped one of the top three awards at the Cruising Class of the recently concluded 2022 BPI Busuanga Cup, one of the longest-running yachting tournaments in the country.

She is also a Fellow of Foundation for Economic Freedom, trustee and treasurer of the WWF Philippines, treasurer of BPI Foundation, and board director of the Philippine Inter-Island Sailing Federation.

Marcial completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. She was also recognized as one of Top 25 Most Influential Women in Asset Management in Asia by Asian Investor, and Most Outstanding Alumnus of the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

