Popular e-wallet super app GCash represented the Philippines in an intimate roundtable discussion among Asia-Pacific tech representatives and top UK officials at 10 Downing Street, the British Prime Minister’s official residence and office in London.

This was part of GCash’s series of engagements in the UK as the only Philippine fintech firm invited to join the London Tech Week 2022, Europe’s largest technology festival which covers digital innovations and its future possibilities.

1 of 2

As the country’s lone fintech delegate, GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon held talks with UK Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific Natalie Black CBE and UK Secretary of State for Trade and President of the Board of Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Sazon also held a separate meeting with UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Rt. Hon. Nadine Dorries MP.

“It’s a rare privilege to have been invited to an exclusive dialogue with the Prime Minister’s closest advisors at 10 Downing Street. We had a very inspiring discussion on ways to leverage tech here to drive development,” shared Sazon.

“We at GCash are humbled and honored to hear how impressed the UK officials are with what GCash has achieved. Because of that, they believe in the opportunity the Philippines has to offer in the tech space,” added Sazon.

Natalie Black, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner to Asia Pacific, congratulated GCash for its participation in the London Tech Week.

“I was delighted to welcome GCash, the Philippines’ largest unicorn, to London Tech Week to share their insights on financial technology and inclusion. They were part of our Asia Pacific delegation consisting of over 350 investors, entrepreneurs and government officials from Asia Pacific,” Black said.

“The Philippines is an important partner to the UK, with our trading relationship worth nearly £2 billion in 2021. And with total tech spending in the Philippines reaching more than £6 billion last year, I believe our digital trade partnership will only grow deeper and stronger with the help of companies like GCash,” she added.

GCash prides itself as the country’s only double unicorn, having a valuation of over USD$2 million. It provides financial services such as e-wallet, savings, investments, and loans to 60 million Filipinos. In March this year, GCash hit P500 billion in total gross transaction value.

With its vision of promoting financial inclusion for all, GCash sets its eyes on achieving more game-changing milestones to reach out to more sectors, especially the underserved and vulnerable groups, and contribute to building a more robust economy.

During her London visit, Sazon also participated in the UK-Asia Pacific Partnership: The Next Tech Growth Frontier fintech panel discussion, one of the events at the London Tech Week 2022.

Sazon, along with Chief Finance Officer Tek Olaño and Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy, also had the utmost honor to be hosted by Lord Gerry Grimstone, Baron of Boscobel. Lord Grimstone of Boscobel is Minister of Investment at the British Department of International Trade.

GCash’s presence at the London Tech Week is a milestone for the fintech company, the event gave the Filipino firm a platform to show how its products and services that champion financial inclusion in a developing country like the Philippines.

To learn more about GCash, visit www.gcash.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.