Every family dreams of having a beautiful home to live in. However, construction of a house may take time. Add to that the financing process to purchase a home.

But Ovialand, Inc., a real estate mass housing developer, offers ‘instant home, instant financing,’ which means providing a fast yet quality home building and buying service for Filipino families.

“Our ‘Instant Homes, Instant Financing’ is a result of Ovialand reinventing and rethinking the business of mass housing. After our years of experience and understanding the pain points of our clients, we came up with these solutions to help Filipinos purchase their home without a headache,” Ovialand President Pammy Olivares-Vital said.

Families looking to build their own homes through Ovialand can expect the structure of their houses to be completed in just three days. This is made possible through the developer’s proprietary precast technology. Then, the finishing of the house, such as painting, laying the down tiles, and electrical and plumbing works, will take another 30 days to accomplish.

But just because Ovialand finishes a house quickly does not mean it sacrifices the quality. Its precast system uses solid concrete and strong structural design to build the houses, while its skilled workers are provided with ample tools and materials to ensure a well-constructed house. And before the turnover of the house to the buyers, Ovialand’s Quality Control team double-checks the house first to assure that it is built within the standard.

Ovialand also continuously builds the houses according to the schedule set, unlike some of its competitors that wait for a certain percentage of equity from homebuyers before starting to construct the house. And as the house is in the building process, Ovialand assists the buyers with their home financing applications.

After a homebuyer purchased a unit, Ovialand assigns them to a Personal Account Officer. Their service is to ensure that the buyers have a smooth home-buying transaction, which starts from the assessment of the buyer’s loan eligibility and home-buying commitment. And with the strong real estate value of Ovialand’s homes, it has partner financing institutions that are willing to finance homebuyers.

With such help in the home financing applications, Ovialand lets buyers move in as soon as the house is built. The process usually takes between 30 to 120 days, depending on the availability of the house.

“We believe that, if you can buy a car, pay down payment, get financing approval, and leave the dealership with a brand new car in a span of one month, then why can’t you do the same with your home?” Ms. Olivares-Vital said.

Ovialand’s developments are currently focused in the Southern Luzon region, providing premier family living with its residential projects in Laguna and Quezon. The company is preparing to build its presence in new areas.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.