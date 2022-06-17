Father’s Day is right around the corner! Surely, you ought to think of something that will put a smile on your old man’s face. Whether it is simple or grand, the thought of celebrating with the important men in your life will mean the world to them. Surprise your daddy, dad, papa, tatay, or itay this Father’s Day and get him the best present that will blow his socks off with these smart gift ideas from Wilcon Depot:

Power Tools

Nobody appreciates tools as gifts more than men. They find satisfaction in fixing and building home projects using the tools they own. Complete your grandpa or daddy’s tool collection with these high-quality power tools from Hills. These tools help divide work time in half, provide quality precision and efficiency, and guarantee better safety with its modern features and ergonomic handles for better grip.

Tool Storage and Organizers

No matter the age, profession, or hobby, tools are one of men’s best friends. They are fond of collecting essential tools that can be used for fixing the house, appliances, or even the car. Get them something to keep their tools organized with Truper toolboxes. These come in different sizes and are built with compartments and dividers to be more efficient to use.Of course, a handy storage is also a must to keep things in one place. Ezweep carries a foldable trolley and wheels with built-in handles for convenient keeping and better portability.

Grillers

If your dad loves backyard cookouts more than anyone else at home, get the right grill for him. Suncrust offers a variety of burner gas and charcoal grills ranging from 3 to 6 burners that will allow him to cook simultaneously. He can also enjoy his top-notch griller outdoors hassle-free since it comes with a storage and wheels making it easier to transport.

Office Chairs

Aside from being builder daddy, men also love having their own private desk or space. It gives them room to relax and have time for themselves. Get your busy father a nice, cozy office chair from Heim. These chairs are designed with ergonomic shapes to fit the back perfectly.

Office Tables

Another perfect gift for busy, working dads are office tables. It is a practical furniture that can be greatly used on a daily basis. Find the perfect office table with built-in cabinets from Heim. These are designed with a sleek wood finish that can suit his home office’s visual.

Wall Decors

Wall decors are one of the most universal presents anyone can really appreciate, even your strong, manly dads! Bring life to your father’s personal space with Heim decors. You can opt for stylish clocks, chic paintings, wall art, and many more!

Shelves

These shelves from Heim can help keep your dad’s working space clutter-free and organized. He can also use this to display some of his favorite books or prized collections and allow him to enjoy his space even more.

Shower with Heater

Get your busy dad the relaxation he deserves with Ariston water heaters with built-in showerhead. This will provide him the hot, calming shower he needs after a long tiring day at work.

Portable Air Purifier

If your dad travels a lot, this gift is the one for him! This portable air purifier will help keep his personal space fresh and clean. This air purifier emits negative ions that can protect him from airborne viruses, pollutants, and bacteria.

Coffee makers

Coffee is always a must, especially if your dad is going to have a busy day. Serve him a freshly made coffee with a portable coffee maker. This press-on device will surely offer him a good head start in the morning while allowing him to go to work on time!

Sofa

If there’s one thing that every dad wants no matter the day and time, it’s a nice, cozy sofa where he can sit, relax, and even watch his favorite TV shows. Find the perfect sofa for your dad from Nobizzi. They offer a wide variety of sofa ranging in different sizes, designs, and level of comfortability, perfect for your dad’s me-time.

Automotive Accessories and Car care

When it comes to car styling and maintenance, dads are definitely a reliable go-to person. They know from the most basic information such as good cleaning dusters to the most technical ones like keeping cars in great shape and sound. Get your dad some top-quality handy tools and cleaners from Elite Auto Care. They offer a great selection of car accessories and tools, ideal for the car care he deserves.

Celebrate Father’s Day with your awesome dads and get the perfect present for him, exclusively at Wilcon Depot.

Wilcon E-GC

If you’re looking for a great way to spend Father’s Day with your favorite Man, give him an excellent shopping experience with the Wilcon Electronic Gift Card (EGC). It comes in two denominations, P500 and P1,000, allowing you two a fun bonding time while shopping!

Surprise your super dad this Father’s Day and get them a thoughtful gift that he will surely appreciate from Wilcon Depot. Shop now for your home improvement and building needs at any Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials store nationwide. Visit any of their 76 stores nationwide and explore the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers.

Wilcon Depot has been serving the Filipino homeowners and builders nationwide with high-quality home building and improvement needs and excellent customer experience over the years now. Celebrate 45 years of building big ideas with Wilcon Depot and explore their limitless product selections ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

Adhering to health and safety protocols to fight against COVID-19, Wilcon continuously implements necessary precautionary measures inside all of its stores to ensure their employees and valued customers’ safety, health, and well-being a priority.

You can also browse their Digital Catalogue and shop conveniently while at home through your personal shopper with the Browse, Call, and Collect / Deliver service. BROWSE the items you want to purchase at shop.wilcon.com.ph and www.wilcon.com.ph, CALL/Viber/text the Wilcon branch of your choice, and schedule a COLLECT/DELIVER. For the list of participating stores with their pick-up and delivery contact details, click this link: www.wilcon.com.ph/content/328-bcc-branches.

Another shopping alternative is the Wilcon Virtual Tour. An online shopping option wherein customers can contact the nearest Wilcon store via Facebook Messenger App. Customers can contact the nearest stores, and the Wilcon team will take you on a virtual tour where you can explore the available products inside their physical stores.

Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, InstaPay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for customers’ convenience.

For more information about Wilcon, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

