M Lhuillier today announced that it was recognized as one of the two (2) most compliant agents in the Philippines by Western Union, after its 2021 annual compliance review – Field Task Force (FTF). The recognition was awarded on March 22, 2022, as a result of minimal findings made during the FTF review.

M Lhuillier committed to operate with high standards of compliance

Western Union conducts regular Agent due diligence and oversight through periodic reviews in countries across the globe. It also runs an annual Field Task Force (FTF) Program where assessments are conducted onsite across different branches to verify in detail how partners implement training and monitoring programs. This includes assessing location readiness and evaluating Front Line Associates’ (FLAs) knowledge and adherence to controls and policies such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Anti-Fraud Programs.

The audit reviews, and surprise visits were conducted at over 300 M Lhuillier branches nationwide. The M Lhuillier Compliance team trains all the M Lhuillier FLAs about Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) Obligations and AML/CFT Programs.

Recognition boosts M Lhuillier’s commitment to deliver stellar customer experiences

As M Lhuillier’s hard work and effort is recognized, it also provides intrinsic motivation and improves morale for everyone on the M Lhuillier team. Indeed, it is a celebration of the relentless hours the team put in to deliver outstanding service. It does significantly provide a great impact towards the company’s partners and consumers.

M Lhuillier is the Philippines’ largest and most trusted non-bank financial institution and continues to uphold its promise of being the Bridge or Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino with more than 2,700 serviceable locations nationwide. It continuously seeks better and innovative ways to serve its community by providing fast, easy, and reliable financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, Bills Payment, Insurance Plan, Money Exchange, Jewelry, ML Wallet, ML Express, ML Moves, and Telco and online TV Loading.

Follow M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook, or visit mlhuillier.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email customercare@mlhuillier.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.