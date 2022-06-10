On 1 April 2022, a partnership was signed between two of the biggest names in food manufacturing to help bring a better mealtime experience to consumers in the Philippines. Philippine meat processing giant CDO Foodsphere will take charge of the distribution of Kraft Heinz products in the foodservice industry in the Philippines. This includes hotels, full-service restaurants, quick-serve restaurants, canteens, and caterers.

Both companies are major players in the food business. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. CDO Foodsphere was recognized by Campaign Asia-Pacific to rank number 14 in the top 100 brands in the Philippines and was the recipient of the ASEAN Business Award in 2020 in the regional category.

“It is good to have this collaboration between our two companies,” says Jerome D. Ong, President & CEO of CDO Foodsphere. “It allows both us to further strengthen and expand the reach of our product portfolios.”

Through their products, the companies bring to life dishes that delight customers and families who go out to eat and spend quality time together.

“We see the Philippines as an important market to grow our Kraft Heinz presence,” said Rafal Walendzik, Managing Director of Asia Trading at Kraft Heinz. “We look forward to our partnership with CDO Foodsphere and chose them because of their credibility and strong distribution network in the local foodservice channel.”

CDO Foodsphere has been in the food processing business for 47 years and is known to introduce innovative products that can win in the market.

With the company now handling the distribution of Kraft Heinz products, both companies are able to expand their presence in various categories. Vice President for Emerging Business Jason D. Ong explained, “With the partnership with Kraft Heinz we can provide customers with their need for condiments and seasonings which complete the delightful mealtime experience. This is important to us and it is good to find a partner in Kraft Heinz who also has consumers at the center of how it operates.”

With the distribution agreement signed, the full implementation commenced on April 10. This is very promising especially with the Philippines being in an election year and maneuvering its way towards recovery from the pandemic.

“We’ve always been passionate about our consumers and our customers. We want them to succeed and we want their businesses to grow,” said Jerome Ong.

