Whether you are looking for serene living spaces, a home fit for elegant living, or a treasured property that you can hand over to your children, Prestige by Filinvest offers all these through its well thought out developments in the country’s primest of locations.

Prestige by Filinvest is made to complement sophisticated lifestyles through specially-crafted living spaces and leisure concepts. Its communities, built with world-class facilities and refined amenities, are legacies of enduring value meant to be cherished from one generation to the next. In Metro Manila, embodying such features are its prime condominium developments — The Signature in Quezon City, and Fortune Hill in San Juan.

Serving as your Private Courtyard, The Signature lets its residents experience tranquility inside and the bustling city outside. The three-tower condominium is located along A. Bonifacio Avenue, Balintawak, Quezon City, a neighborhood popular to the Filipino-Chinese community.

Finding inspiration from the Beijing Summer Palace, The Signature’s design uses the basic principles of balance and harmony. Nature is the centerpiece of this urban oasis with the gardens and the pool at the heart of the property.

Living in The Signature is synonymous to having staycations everyday as it houses over 7,000 square meters (sq.m.) — almost a hectare — of amenities made for relaxation and play. Among the array of indoor and outdoor amenities at Tower 1 are the pools, sundeck, meditation garden, fully equipped fitness center, and multipurpose function rooms.

The Signature gives respite in the middle of a busy city with its spacious units ready for occupancy. You can move in hassle-free in a 139 sq.m. fully-furnished three-bedroom unit where you can find all the necessities that a home must contain. The unit includes a foyer, balcony, home office, powder room, master bedroom with en suite T&B, kids room, and more.

Exclusivity is also evident at The Signature, being a condo with only nine units to a floor. It offers three-bedroom and two-bedroom units only.

With such features, The Signature is revitalizing the A. Bonifacio area with an elevated city living that is in harmony with nature.

One key ingredient of Prestige developments is their highly accessible location. Fortune Hill, located in the most coveted local in San Juan, Metro Manila, an area where the Filipino-Chinese community has grown attached with, exhibits this desirability of address — where residents can get to enjoy the best of both worlds. It is tucked away in a quiet residential district surrounded by quaint townhouses, yet a stone’s throw away from life’s necessities.

Fortune Hill is a mid-rise residential enclave with architecture that blends Chinese tradition with modern aesthetics. This exclusive, low-density community with family-oriented amenities is in Addition Hills, and is a short drive away from shopping centers like Greenhills, Shangri-La Mall, Mandala Park; leisure destinations like Wack-Wack Country Club; and schools like Xavier School and Immaculate Conception Academy. Residents, especially families, will surely find an expansive and cozy home at Fortune Hill that captures the panoramic view of the city.

Allowing you to live comfortably, Fortune Hill puts safety and security as primary essentials. Like The Signature, exclusivity is imbued in the features of Fortune Hill, especially with its low-density floor plan with only four units to a floor. The elevator, which has key card access, opens to a foyer exclusive only to the unit owner.

Fortune Hill also offers three-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Its three-bedroom unit at the Gold Tower measures 151 to 200 sq.m., while the three-bedroom unit at the Platinum Tower spans 151 to 179 sq.m.

Meanwhile, the various amenities at Fortune Hill are made for family time, entertainment, and wellness. Families can spend quality time in the function room, main lounge, family room, and game room. The kids can also enjoy the library, indoor and outdoor play area, kiddie pool, and music room. Residents can also mind their wellness at the infinity pool, sundeck, gym and yoga studio, meditation garden, and landscaped lobby courtyard.

Fortune Hill, being in San Juan, is arguably located in the most tranquil part of the metropolis. Furthermore, the condominium is accessible to major thoroughfares, hence the central business districts of Makati, Ortigas, and Quezon City are within reach. Fortune Hill, therefore, stands in a safe and serene environment and is comfortably close to urban conveniences.

