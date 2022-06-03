NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2022 annual stockholders’ meeting of ARTHALAND CORPORATION will be held on 24 June 2022, Friday, 9:00 A.M. and will be convened by the Presiding Officer in Taguig City through remote communication. Attendees must register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y5YQixvvR5araoU3Dz1uIQ in order to participate during the meeting.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum Approval of Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on 25 June 2021 Notation of Management Report Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year Proposed Amendment of Article SEVENTH of Articles of Incorporation – Decrease of Authorized Capital Stock Election of Directors (including Independent Directors) Appointment of External Auditor for 2022 Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record on 02 June 2022 will be entitled to further notice of and to vote at this meeting. Electronic copies of the Information Statement which will include the manner of conducting the meeting and the process on how one can join the same, as well as vote in absentia, among other relevant documents, will be made available in www.arthaland.com and the Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE EDGE).

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY. However, if you cannot personally attend the meeting or participate through remote communication but would still like to be represented thereat and be considered for quorum purposes, you may inform the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the address indicated below or through investor.relations@arthaland.com not later than 17 June 2022 (Friday). You will thereafter be advised the following business day of any further action on your part, which may include accomplishing a proxy.

RIVA KHRISTINE V. MAALA (Sgd.)

Corporate Secretary

