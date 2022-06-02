NOTICE

To the stockholders of ABS-CBN Corporation:

Please take notice that the annual stockholders meeting on July 28, 2022, Thursday, at 8:00 a.m. by remote communications. The record date of stockholders entitled to attend and vote at the said meeting shall be June 9, 2022.

