It brings you to nature’s embrace.

This picturesque 100-hectare Swiss-inspired luxury community in Tagaytay City, after all, does not only regale you with breathtaking views atop an elevation that lets you revel in the cool mountain climb. Crosswinds—which is being developed by Brittany Corp., the luxury residential arm of the country’s largest homebuilder Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc.—encloses on you with the quiet serenity of its lush pine forests amid a beautiful semblance of the famed Alpine region.

That it has become a favorite vacation spot, especially over the last two years amid the pandemic, isn’t at all surprising as it presents a charming iteration of the idyllic rural life but in a more sophisticated setting.

Some 35,000 towering pine trees are spread across this magnificent expanse of rich foliage, dotted by clusters of luxurious homes, hotels and mid-rise residential towers that are meanwhile built in the likeness of Swiss chalets. Open spaces—where you can take a breath of fresh, cool air and commune with nature—abound, yet right within this community are modern conveniences and sophisticated dining offerings to suit your discerning palates.

Premier oasis

Crosswinds, today, has truly become that premier Swiss oasis that can offer Filipinos exquisite communities reminiscent of the Alpine charm.

The latest village to bring this allure closer to home is the 2.8-hectare Alpine Villas, a charming enclave consisting of mid-rise towers in the style of Swiss chalets. The first four towers namely, Bernese, Blanc, Brienz and Biel are set to rise 582 meters above sea level, commanding an exceptional view of the Crosswinds’ exclusive community.

Inspired by the concept of forest bathing, Alpine Villas is being built on the principles of sustainable design. Even prior to the pandemic, this development has already been conceptualized with environmental, health, and well-being considerations in mind.

Essentially, this quaint complex seeks to highlight how nature nurtures, heals and restores.

The 9-story Biel, for instance, is designed to reflect the beauty of nature, incorporating the elements of wood and other natural materials in its 58 units, consisting of one- and two-bedroom cuts. Some 30 percent of this development will also be dedicated to green open spaces.

Amid the bounty of open spaces, colorful blooms, and the fresh pine scented breeze, Alpine Villas inspires you to slow down, practice mindfulness, and reconnect with nature—a pursuit that has become even more meaningful since the pandemic started two years ago.

One good thing here is that there are a few remaining units left like those in Biel, which offers bigger unit sizes, more open spaces, upgraded features and the best views and vantage point.

Conducive for pursuits

You won’t be left wanting here though as Alpine Villas and Crosswinds, in particular, has created a community highly conducive for a myriad of pursuits, making it truly an ideal respite no matter the time of the year.

Nature-inspired activities beckon as Crosswinds allows for outdoor recreation with its cycling and jogging paths as well as running and hiking trails. A curated list of amenities, divided in passive and active spaces, will no doubt keep you busy—fitness facilities, private park, kids’ outdoor play area, pet park, function hall and tranquility garden.

Practical features will afford you that elusive peace of mind too—24/7 safety protocols, CCTVs in all common areas, Wi-Fi, and building systems. Units were also designed with versatility in mind, providing homeowners with the flexibility of designing their spaces.

What’s even better is that Alpine Villas is near a row of dining concepts that will let your palate travel the world—Windmill Lausanne, Cafe Yama, Dear Joe and Andersen’s Bakery. There’s also Ruined Project?, Napa, Cafe Voila and Coffee Project near the entrance of Crosswinds.

Sound investment

A unit at Alpine Villas is notably a sound investment option that will benefit you in more ways than one. Besides giving you a home in a beautiful, peaceful community such as Crosswinds, it will also allow you to gain significantly via capital appreciation should you want to divest it sometime in the future—although I doubt that you would want to.

And even if you don’t intend to stay here all year round, your investment in Alpine Villas will be well worth it. Over the last five years and even in the midst of the pandemic, unit prices here have increased by an impressive 67 percent, with a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent. Opportunities for passive income are possible.

Besides Crosswinds in Tagaytay, Brittany also offers a fine selection of home designs, high-end condominiums and lot-only properties in excellent locations such as Portofino in Alabang, La Posada in Sucat and Georgia Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

For more information on Brittany Corporation’s collection of luxury properties, visit www.brittany.com.ph or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.