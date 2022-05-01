Live in a destination home of your own at the new tower of AmiSa Private Residences in Mactan, Cebu

Cebu has been one of the go-to vacation spots in the Philippines because of its rich and thriving culture as well as the beautiful and serene scenery it offers. In the rise of “revenge travel” due to improving vaccination rates and relaxed travel curbs, it’s nice and strategic for you to secure a place where you and your loved ones can escape to at any moment’s notice.

RLC Residences presents a worthy investment located in Punta Engano, Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan. A promise of breathtaking seascape views and a resort-like lifestyle is waiting when you choose to bank on their latest and soon-to-rise development.

From the comforts of your unit, have a well-deserved rest topped with a relaxing and unobstructed panorama. Take a pick among immense one-bedroom and two-bedroom unit types that have large windows and a balcony facing the majestic Magellan Bay, Olango Island, and Hilutungan Channel.

Complete the ultimate vacation experience in the new Sky Lounge featuring a picturesque backdrop and a large open area designed for recreation. There are also spacious grilling and picnic areas for getting together with family and friends.

When traveling for business and leisure, surely you only want the most convenient access to work and play. Among the notable perks of being a resident here are the exclusive hotel privileges from the renowned Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort.

Enjoy world-class facilities and services which will be shared with you and your loved ones. These include beach access as well as shuttle pick-up and drop-off to and from the property!

On the topic of travel, worry no more about catching flights on time as AmiSa Private Residences is strategically placed within arm’s reach of the Mactan International Airport. If you’re someone that needs to be in different locations from time to time, now you can travel with ease and show up to important matters at hand.

Furthermore, this promising development gets even more worthy as your next investment with its built-in Smart Home features and fiber-optic readiness for you to accomplish tasks efficiently. Own a unit that is guaranteed to appreciate in no time with deliverables such as Smart Lock, Smart Light, Audio and Video Intercom, all easily accessible within your fingertips via any smartphone.

Surely, a relaxing lifestyle and a stand-out investment is something that you wouldn’t want to miss. Avail a 5% launch discount when you book an appointment with an RLC Residences Property Specialist as early as now. Check out other top-notch developments in and out of the Metro by visiting their website or following their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

