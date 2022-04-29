SM Supermalls has deployed the first ever in-mall free charging stations in the Philippines for e-Vehicles (EV) at select SM malls as part of its efforts to create a safer, greener future for all.

The free EV charging stations were simultaneously launched today at SM Aura in Taguig City, SM North Edsa in Quezon City, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, and SM Megamall in Mandaluyong; with PGA Cars providing the car displays at the official launch event in SM Aura.

This initiative is part of SM Supermall’s push to support technological innovations for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

“SM Supermalls will remain true to our promise of creating a safe malling experience for our mallgoers, and part of that commitment is building a greener environment for everyone. We will always strive to ramp up our efforts to give back to our communities through our innovative projects in driving sustainability in our 79 malls nationwide. We want to urge everyone to consider more sustainable options in their everyday life, and shifting to e-Vehicles is a giant leap towards a greener future for all of us,” SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said.

The in-mall charging stations is conveniently located in SM AURA B1 Parking, SM Mall of Asia 3rd Level North Parking Building, SM Megamall B1 Parking Mega Fashion Hall, and SM North Edsa 3rd Level North Parking Tower, have two Wallbox Pulsar Plus 7.4KW AC chargers per mall. These chargers support e-Vehicle brands such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Hyundai, among others.

The launch of the EV charging stations in premier SM malls is a product of SM Supermalls’ continuous partnership with the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Science and Technology, and Department of Trade and Industry in assisting the government accelerate its renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

“SM Supermalls will continue our staunch support of the government’s new EV law and the National Renewable Energy Program to promote a more eco-friendly society for all Filipinos. We remain steadfast in our goal of increasing our share of renewable energy sources by 50 percent by the end of 2022,” Tan said.

E-vehicles are true zero emission vehicles that have electric motors instead of internal combustion engines. As of 2020, there are 12,965 registered EVs in the Philippines. SM Supermalls is one of the first mall chains to establish in-mall e-Vehicle charging sites in the country.

SM Supermalls is the first mall chain to establish in-mall e-Vehicle charging sites in the country. In 2018, SM North Edsa inaugurated its first EV charging station to service electric public transport routes and most recently these EV chargers have been updated.

In the coming months, expect that more fast chargers will be installed in other SM Malls nearest you.

The EV Charging Stations Project supports The SM Green Movement towards a greener planet. #smgreenmovement @smsupermalls. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.

