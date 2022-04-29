IT solutions and services that support organizations in a post-pandemic work-from-anywhere setup are integral to business continuity and growth. Lenovo, one of the world’s largest PC makers, offers a new way to provide the latest devices to customers via the Lenovo Device as a Service (DaaS) model.

Available through Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS), a Lenovo Platinum Partner and leading provider of IT solutions in the Philippines for over four decades, Lenovo DaaS lets businesses support their work-from-anywhere employees while staying within their budget and not compromising productivity.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have increasingly turned to IT services to enable employees to work from anywhere remotely. Research shows that IT consumers want to pay for exactly what they want, when they want it.

With Lenovo Device as a Service (DaaS), organizations of all sizes can now experience a customized modern IT environment with the top-of-the-line technology from across a full range of Lenovo products, including devices and support and lifecycle services alike.

The solution has introduced a new way for business owners to procure end-user technology that simplifies their organizations’ IT management–from mitigating the costs of providing hardware devices for the team, bundling it with a variety of software and services, to offering a single, predictable periodic fee.

Lenovo DaaS enables organizations to transition to a user-driven, digital environment by helping customers strategize a device catalog that matches the right solutions to the right users. The experts at Lenovo work closely with organizations via Lenovo Premier Support, assisting them in handling configuration tasks, deploying the new devices to employees and resolving technical issues with the convenience of having one point of contact. This ensures operational and cost effectiveness.

IT expenses often take up a significant portion of an organization’s operating budget. DaaS and the bundled software and services it offers with hardware, let organizations strategically outsource costly individual IT requirements or completely eliminate the entire PC support lifecycle from their workload, reducing the burden on internal teams and more importantly, on the organization’s profitability. Tracking and reporting dashboards that provide details on asset tracking usage, software installation, and outages can be added as a part of the service.

Lenovo DaaS also provides options to quickly scale up or down based on the current operating environment and business needs. Whether growing or downsizing, organizations can pay for exactly what they need, when they need it. With Lenovo services, obsolete hardware can easily be disposed of, letting businesses avoid accelerated depreciation schedules and financial losses related to poor liquidation values at the end of the unit’s lifecycle.

Lenovo DaaS pushes service delivery boundaries and continues to set new standards for IT support. The business of PC-buying is changing. DaaS is the future.

For more information, contact info@ics.com.ph or visit ics.com.ph.

