Asticom Group of Companies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe, bagged three golds in the recent 2022 TITAN Business Awards. The international awards recognize innovative excellence across all global businesses and enterprises from wide-ranging industries.

The shared services group excelled in the Company & Organization category for its overall strategy and efforts to innovate and grow. It was also hailed in the Human Resources category as having the best health and wellbeing strategy. Lastly, Asticom’s technologies and systems were cited in the IT category for their efficiency in resolving issues in the organization.

“We’re honored to be recognized, along with many other distinguished organizations, for the work we do at Asticom. These awards further affirm the impact of our strategies and approaches in empowering our clients and the people who made these achievements possible. Asticom continues to pursue excellence relentlessly, so we can also continue improving more Filipino lives,” said Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, Asticom President and CEO.

TITAN Business Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), honors organizations, big and small, private and public, profit and non-profit, as well as people behind their success

This year, the awards received over 800 nominated entries from all across the globe, with participating countries numbering up to 50, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Canada

Asticom is part of Globe’s ecosystem. It owns information technology and business services outsourcing company Asti Business Services Inc. (ABSI), HR and Digital solutions provider HCX Technology Partners Inc., engineering firm Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI), and logistics provider BRAD Warehouse and Logistics Services Inc.

To learn more about Asticom, visit https://https://asticom.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.