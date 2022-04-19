NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

MAY 12, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of the following companies (the “Companies”) will be held on May 12, 2022 at the time and place as stated below. In light of current conditions and in support of the efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, stockholders may only attend the meetings via remote communication at the livestream links specified below:

The Agenda for the meeting of Robinsons Land Corporation is as follows:

1. Proof of notice of the meeting and existence of a quorum

2. Reading and approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders held on May 13, 2021

3. Presentation of annual report and approval of the financial statements for the preceding year

4. Amendment of Article II of the Articles of Incorporation

5. Election of Board of Directors

6. Appointment of External Auditor

7. Ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and its committees, officers and management

8. Consideration of such other matters as may properly come during the meeting

9. Adjournment

The Agenda for the meeting of RL Commercial REIT, Inc. is, as follows:

1. Proof of notice of the meeting and existence of a quorum

2. Presentation of annual report and approval of the financial statements for the preceding year

3. Election of Board of Directors

4. Appointment of External Auditor

5. Ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and its committees, officers and management

6. Consideration of such other matters as may properly come during the meeting

7. Adjournment

The Agenda for the meeting of Altus Property Ventures, Inc. is, as follows:

1. Proof of notice of the meeting and existence of a quorum

2. Reading and approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders held on May 13,

2021

3. Presentation of annual report and approval of the financial statements for the preceding year

4. Election of Board of Directors

5. Appointment of External Auditor

6. Ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and its committees, officers and management

7. Consideration of such other matters as may properly come during the meeting

8. Adjournment

The Information Statements of the Companies which contain more details regarding the rationale and explanation for each of such agenda items may be viewed or downloaded at the web addresses indicated above. Stockholders intending to participate via remote communication must notify the Companies by email on or before May 4, 2022 at the corresponding email addresses indicated in the Information Statements of each Company.

Stockholders who wish to cast their votes may do so via the method provided for voting in absentia, or by accomplishing the proxy form. The procedures for attending the meeting via remote communication and for casting votes in absentia are explained further in the Information Statements.

Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy shall send the proxies via email to the corresponding email addresses indicated in the Information Statement of each Company or hard copies to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, 12/F Robinsons Cyberscape Alpha, Sapphire and Garnet Roads, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, not later than May 4, 2022. Validation of proxies shall be held on May 6, 2022. We are not soliciting proxies.



Only stockholders of record of the Companies as of April 4, 2022 shall be entitled to vote at the respective meetings.

By Authority of the Chairman

(sgd.)

JUAN ANTONIO M. EVANGELISTA

Corporate Secretary

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.