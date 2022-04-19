NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MAY 13, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC. (Annual Meeting) shall be held via remote communication at https://bit.ly/RRHI2022ASM on May 13, 2022 at 9:30 A.M.

The Agenda for the Annual Meeting is as follows:

Call to Order and Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on May 14, 2021 Presentation of the Annual Report and Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 Election of the Board of Directors Appointment of the External Auditor Ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and its committees, officers and management Other Matters Adjournment

Record Date Only shareholders of record as of April 5, 2022 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

Attendance and Registration Shareholders may only attend the meeting via remote communication. Shareholders who intend to participate in the Annual Meeting should register by sending an email at corpsec@robinsonsretail.com.ph no later than May 5, 2022 in order to be considered as present.

Quorum For purposes of quorum, the following shareholders shall be deemed present: (1) shareholders who register by May 5, 2022; (2) shareholders who register and vote in absentia by May 5, 2022; and (3) shareholders who submit duly accomplished proxy forms.

Voting Shareholders may vote through the following: (1) by digital ballot, (2) by voting in absentia or (3) by appointing the Chairman of the Annual Meeting as their proxy. To vote by digital ballot and vote in absentia, please register by sending an email and submitting the required documents at corpsec@robinsonsretail.com.ph no later than May 5, 2022. Once the registration is validated, a digital ballot shall be generated for the shareholder who may then proceed to fill out the ballot. To vote by proxy, please submit a duly accomplished proxy form on or before May 5, 2022 either by email to corpsec@robinsonsretail.com.ph or a hard copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, 4th Floor, Building A, Robinsons Retail Head Office, 110 E. Rodriguez Jr., Avenue, Libis, Quezon City. We are not soliciting proxies.

The procedure for attending the meeting via remote communication, registration, voting by digital ballot, voting in absentia and voting by proxy are explained in the Information Statement.

Visual and Audio Recording In accordance with SEC guidelines, please be informed that there will be a visual and audio recording of the Annual Meeting.

Electronic Copies An electronic copy of the Information Statement, Management Report, SEC Form 17-A and other related documents are available at https://www.robinsonsretailholdings.com.ph/investor-relations/2022 under the Annual Reports>Annual Report Documents>2022 tab and at PSE Edge.

(signed)

Atty. Rosalinda F. Rivera

Corporate Secretary

