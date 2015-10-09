By Loreen Espejo

As the Philippines sustains the momentum of its tourism resurgence, property giant Megaworld is helping enhance the country’s appeal as a top tourist destination, elevating hospitality and the overall guest experience to global standards through innovation and expansion, while championing inclusivity and its signature brand of Filipino hospitality.

Through its hospitality arm, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR), the company is transforming key destinations nationwide with a growing portfolio of homegrown hotel brands. With 13 operational properties and seven more opening within the next three years, Megaworld is helping fuel tourism development in strategic locations such as Boracay, Cebu, Manila, Palawan, Pampanga, and Iloilo.

THE PHILIPPINES’ BIGGEST HOTEL DEVELOPER AND OPERATOR

Named the Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group for 2024 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts currently operates 13 hotels under seven Filipino homegrown brands. The Savoy Hotel brand has three properties: Savoy Hotel Manila in Pasay, Savoy Hotel Mactan in Cebu, and Savoy Hotel Boracay in Aklan. The Belmont Hotel brand also has three branches: Belmont Hotel Manila in Pasay, Belmont Hotel Mactan in Cebu, and Belmont Hotel Boracay. The Richmonde Hotel brand includes Richmonde Hotel Ortigas in Pasig, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel in Quezon City, and Richmonde Hotel Iloilo. Other brands include Kingsford Hotel Manila and the 1,530-room Grand Westside Hotel, both in Parañaque; Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila; and Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas.

In the next three years, the portfolio will expand with the addition of Chancellor Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Iloilo, Kingsford Hotel Bacolod, Savoy Hotel Palawan, Paraguay Sands Palawan, ArcoVia Hotel in Pasig, and Savoy Capital Town in San Fernando, Pampanga. With 20 properties and around 9,000 rooms in total, Megaworld is firmly positioned as the largest and most expansive hotel operator in the Philippines.

DRIVING INCLUSIVE TRAVEL WITH HALAL-CERTIFIED EXPERIENCES

In a milestone moment for Philippine tourism, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts was named the country’s first-ever Muslim-Friendly Hotel Chain at the Halal in Travel Awards 2025 in Singapore. Conferred by global authority CrescentRating, the recognition highlights the group’s commitment to inclusive tourism and its efforts to create welcoming spaces for Muslim travelers.

This recognition follows the certification granted by the Philippine Department of Tourism, officially acknowledging Megaworld’s compliance with national standards for Muslim-friendly tourism practices. From Halal-certified kitchens and designated prayer rooms to Qibla direction indicators and culturally sensitive guest services, Megaworld’s hotels are now equipped to serve the evolving needs of this growing travel segment — resulting in enhanced guest satisfaction and broader international market reach.

FORGING A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GLOBAL LEADER, ACCOR

Megaworld recently announced a landmark partnership with Accor, one of the world’s leading hospitality groups with a portfolio of over 5,600 hotels in 110 countries. The collaboration will bring Accor’s operational expertise, global service standards, and the ALL Accor loyalty program into select Megaworld properties.

The first phase of this partnership will see Belmont Hotel Mactan rebranded into Mercure Mactan Cebu, set to open later this year at The Mactan Newtown in Cebu. More Megaworld hotel properties are expected to follow suit in the coming years, as both groups explore further rebranding opportunities under Accor’s global portfolio. This integration marks a significant step in Megaworld’s hospitality evolution — bridging local identity with international excellence and offering guests enhanced access, consistency, and rewards on a global scale.

