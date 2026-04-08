Games on Saturday

(FilOil Centre)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs Dlsu (Men)

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs Dlsu (Women)

3 a.m. – Ust vs Adu (Men)

5 a.m. – Ust vs Adu (Women)

UNDEFEATED De La Salle University (DLSU) clinched the first twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four with a gutsy 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 win over the skidding contender Far Eastern University (FEU) in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The DLSU Lady Spikers wasted a 2-0 set lead but flashed steely nerves when it mattered most to fend off the FEU Lady Tamaraws in two hours and 26 minutes for their 11th win in as many games.

Already the first squad to advance to the semifinals since before the Holy Week break, La Salle checked the second goal off its redemption tour with a pretty chance to also complete a 14-0 sweep for a bigger mission of netting an outright finals berth.

Standing in La Salle’s way to complete a wipeout and advance straight to the best-of-three finale are Ateneo de Manila University, the winless University of the East and no less than the back-to-back reigning champion National University (NU), which will be out to avenge a first-round defeat.

Angel Canino scattered 23 points on 19 hits and four blocks, including the game-clinching hit laced by 13 digs and 10 receptions for yet another all-around brilliance to shore up her second Season MVP drive.

Team captain Shevana Laput wasn’t to be left behind by adding the same output on 18 hits, four blocks and ace while Amie Provido swatted six kills by the Lady Tamaraws en route to 16 points.

La Salle did it behind great resolve after being bombarded by FEU in the fourth set where it trailed by as big as 10-20, restoring order with a 3-1 start in the rubber to dictate the tempo.

It was all La Salle from there as FEU came to only as close as 9-11 after an ace by Gerzel Petallo with Mses. Provido, Laput, Canino and Shane Reterta conspiring in a 4-1 finisher.

Lovely Lopez (16), Ms. Petallo (14) and Faida Bakanke (11) put up a fight but the Lady Tamaraws, who became only the second team to drag the Lady Spikers to fifth set this season after Adamson University, absorbed a costly second straight loss to fall at 6-5.

FEU not so long ago was in joint second with NU (8-3) for the desired semis bonus only to lose steam in the homestretch to also give way to University of Santo Tomas owning solo third at 7-4.

Earlier, the University of the Philippines (UP) injected some hope to its Final Four push with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 win over the also-ran Ateneo behind the 18 points of Niña Ytang.

Jelai Gajero (13) and Irah Jaboneta (12) chipped in solid help for the UP Fighting Maroons, who improved to 5-6 to move one game behind Adamson (6-5) and FEU (6-5) for the coveted No. 4 seed.

“We need to win everything. We got no chances to slow down. We need to prove that we are worthy and just give it all,” said Italian mentor Fabio Menta as UP braces for a crucial clash against FEU this Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

No player finished in double figures for the Blue Eagles, who slid to 1-10 entering a tall order against the mighty La Salle this Saturday at the FilOil Centre in San Juan.

In the men’s division, FEU (10-1) secured a win-once bonus after a 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 win over La Salle (5-6) while Ateneo (6-5) gained solo fourth with a gritty 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7 win over UP (3-8). — John Bryan Ulanday