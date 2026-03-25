Games on Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

DON’T COUNT Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers out just yet.

This was the warning given by the battle-scarred 32-year-old star as the Rebisco franchise clashes with Cignal in one of two knockout qualifying round matches on Thursday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where the winners automatically advance to the semifinals.

“I think every game, it’s more of a reminder for myself and for the team that we’re still here,” said the Creamline captain who made it through the top four following a gut wrenching 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 26-28, 16-14 win over Cignal on Saturday.

It was that same duel where Ms. Valdez, who has been ravaged by various injuries the past two years, reminded everyone that she isn’t done yet after dropping a volleyball triple-double of 22 points, 13 digs and the same number of receptions in that epic win.

“For now, just like me, I really think that it’s a reminder that I still can do it,” she said. “I’ll just do my part in practice and if needed, we help. It’s not more of trying to prove anything but trying to stick together and making sure for myself and the team that we’re all on this together.”

And that faith in one another will be tested against an equally rock-solid squad like Cignal when they collide at 6:30 p.m.

Also eyeing an outright semis seat are PLDT and Farm Fresh, who face off at 4 p.m.

All four clubs are hoping to make it through the semis since a loss would send them down to the stepladder play in which anything can happen. — Joey Villar