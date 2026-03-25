TAGAYTAY CITY — Magnificent Seven. That is the number of the new batch of super athletes who will be enshrined into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame in a special event befitting heroes slated on May 20 at a still unspecified venue.

Philippine Sports Commission Chair Patrick C. Gregorio and Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham N. Tolentino on Wednesday announced the final seven inductees from an original list of 75.

These seven, who will be officially named right after the Holy Week next month, will receive P500,000 each, which was increased from P200,000 given to early Filipino Hall of Famers in the past.

“As early as nine months ago when I took office, I gave instructions to resuscitate the Hall of Fame for our athletes who gave our country honor in the past,” said Mr. Gregorio during a media briefer at the Tagaytay City Velodrome here.

“These seven came from the initial list of 75 that was trimmed down to 15 before the final screening committee identified the final seven,” Mr. Tolentino, who is also the PhilCycling chief, for his part, said.

Since its enactment into Republic Act No. 8757 27 years ago, the Hall has enshrined a league of 47 extra-ordinary gentlemen and women that included basketball’s Carlos Loyzaga and Robert Jaworski, boxers Pancho Villa and Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso, chess’ Eugene Torre, and bowlers Paeng Nepomuceno and Bong Coo.

That group will grow into 54 in two months. — Joey Villar