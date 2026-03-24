Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UST vs DLSU (Men)

11 a.m. – AdU vs Ateneo (Men)

1 p.m. – UST vs DLSU (Women)

3 p.m. – AdU vs Ateneo (Women)

UNSCATHED De La Salle University (DLSU) spikes for a repeat win against University of Santo Tomas (UST) to widen the gap from everybody else in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Still perfect in eight matches, the DLSU Lady Spikers want no let-up at 1 p.m. to beef up their drive to either an outright finals berth or a still pretty twice-to-beat incentive in the semifinals while teams below team scramble for life in the thick of the race.

Among those are the UST Golden Tigresses (5-3), out to claim a piece of the coveted second seed currently shared by the back-to-back reigning champion National University (6-3) and Far Eastern University (6-3).

At 3 p.m., the fifth-running Adamson University (4-4) seeks the same mission of not being left out from the bumper-to-bumper race against the lowly Ateneo de Manila University (1-7).

La Salle comes into battle with a 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 win over Santo Tomas in the first round on top of another strong challenge from Adamson last weekend, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23.

And the Lady Spikers brace for a tougher resistance from the Golden Tigresses this time around, especially with MVP race leader Angge Poyos leading the way.

In the men’s division, streaking La Salle (4-4) wants a share of third spot with Santo Tomas (5-3) at 9 a.m. while Ateneo (4-4) against Adamson (2-6) at 11 a.m. — John Bryan Ulanday