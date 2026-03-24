THE ROAD is not stopping in Miami for the Filipina tennis queen after being “Czech-ed” mate anew.

For the 13th time in as many matches, Alexandra “Alex” Eala failed to solve the Czech puzzle and thus spiraled down in the world rankings after a Last 16 finish in her Miami Open return at the Hard Rock Stadium.

From No. 29, Ms. Eala slid to No. 45 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) live rankings with a 270-point deduction after regaining only 120 points in three rounds from a total of 390 points she lost at the start of the tourney. The 20-year-old ace had a first-round bye as the No. 31 seed before beating Laura Siegemund and Magda Linette in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively.

The WTA is yet to officially update the rankings this week but movements are still expected in front or behind Ms. Eala in the live tracker depending on the results of other players’ campaigns in the 1000-level tour.

As steep as the plunge though after falling to another Czech trap in world No. 14 Karolina Muchova in the Round of 16 via a methodical 6-0, 6-2 clinic in only 60 minutes, Ms. Eala still sees the bigger picture.

“I’m in a position where this tournament is not all or nothing. You know what I mean? Not everything’s on the line. But in regard to how I approach expectations and external noise, it’s that I know my truth,” said Ms. Eala on the WTA website, looking forward to the clay season starting with the Linz Open in Austria next month.

Before Ms. Muchova, Ms. Eala also lost 12 prior matches against Czech players: Anastasia Zarycka (2020 ITF Spain, 6-2, 6-4), Gabriela Knutson (2023 ITF France, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1), Tereza Martincova (2024 ITF Slovakia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6), Katerina Siniakova (2024 Wuhan Open, 6-3, 6-1), Marie Bouzkova (2024 Jiangxi Open, 7-5, 7-6, and 2024 Guadalajara Open, 6-2, 6-2), Linda Fruhvirtova (2025 Birmingham Classic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1), Barbora Krejcikova (2025 Wimbledon, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1) and Marketa Vondrousova (2025 National Bank Open, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2).

This year, she bowed to Tereza Valentova anew, 7-6, 6-1, in the Qatar Open after a previous 6-1, 6-2 defeat in the 2025 Japan Women’s Open before losing to Linda Noskova in the Last 16 of the Indian Wells Open, 6-2, 6-0, last week and Ms. Muchova on Monday night.

Ms. Eala marched into the Miami Gardens with lofty goals of replicating her final four finish last year but was also aware of a taller order this time around, having been seeded 31st as a marked woman in the main draw compared to being an unknown wildcard last year.

Then only at No. 140 in the qualifying rounds, Ms. Eala braved on and scored seven straight wins to get in the final four that came with a whopping 390-point prize, which catapulted her to Top 100 for the first time.

Ms. Eala used that magical run, including wins against a bevy of Grand Slam champions and Top 20 players to become the first Filipina WTA semifinalist in history, to later on crack the Top 50, Top 40 and Top 30.

But those points expired the moment she played her first game back in Miami this week, falling just two wins shy of a coveted semis bid just in order to defend the said ranking points and stay inside the Top 30.

As big as her achievements were at a young age, Ms. Eala said she’s still learning the ropes and part of it was winning and losing against the world’s tennis titans albeit she happened to meet a Czech curse just when she’s about to crack the Top 20.

“You could argue that everything I do is to prepare myself for those players. I do a lot, but I do it to prepare for all different types of players,” Ms. Eala beamed.

“We are in an era of strong-hitting players. I’m in the process of still getting stronger. Still being more powerful. But I think I have different, other strengths as well, not just power. I have different layers to my game.”

In the end, Ms. Eala — regardless if she’s back to Top 40-50 rankings or on the horizon of the world’s Top 20 — remains grateful of what she has achieved and will achieve down the road way beyond the tennis courts.

For the pride of the Philippines who has become the world tennis rockstar today with jam-packed venues in every city, the journey has just got started as she revs for a string of 500 and 1000-level tours on top of three more Grand Slam campaigns (Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) this season.

“I think the fact that I recognized that I’m also blessed to be living my life, I definitely earned it and put in the work. That’s not to be questioned but then again, I think it’s so important to be grateful for what you have,” she emphasized.

“I’ve witnessed poverty in my surroundings and I don’t take for granted anything, especially my family and my team and just the opportunities I’m able to have so that’s why I make it a point to always be grateful.” — John Bryan Ulanday