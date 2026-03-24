Games on Wednesday

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Converge

THINGS are looking quite differently early in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

Terrafirma, usually lurking in the cellar, is enjoying a roaring start, sitting alone at the summit. And San Miguel Beermen (SMB), the powerhouse, is reeling from a fumbling opening, bowing to erstwhile winless Titan Ultra.

On Wednesday, when the two squads hit the court against separate opponents for Week 3 of the mid-season conference at the Ynares Center-Antipolo, they carry contrasting objectives.

Unbeaten in three matches, Terrafirma Dyip seek to keep the surprising trend going as they battle Phoenix (2-1) while the San Miguel Beermen, a bust in their 112-119 setback to the Titan Ultra Giant Risers, aim to get on the board against Converge (1-2), a high-powered crew on a two-game slide itself.

For Terrafirma coach Ronald Tubid, the main concern is how to keep the Mubashar Ali-led squad running at an ideal pace in terms of peaking.

For SMB mentor Leo Austria, the challenge is to make a quick pivot and get going early in the campaign. — Olmin Leyba