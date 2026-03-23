Games on Tuesday

(FilOil Arena)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. – ZUS Coffee vs Choco Mucho

IT IS now or never for Galeries Tower, Capital1, ZUS Coffee and Choco Mucho as they tangle in a pair of stepladder play-in showdowns on Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil Arena.

The No. 8 Capital1 Solar Spikers clash with the No. 9 Galeries Tower Highrisers at 4 p.m. with the victors arranging another knockout duel, this time versus No. 5 Nxled Chameleon on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The No. 7 Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the No. 10 ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles, for their part, collide at 6:30 p.m. with the winner setting up a clash with No. 6 Akari Chargers also played in a win-or-go home affair at the same day at Manila venue.

The Mandy and Milka Romero-owned franchise Capiatl1 was just fresh from its 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24 win over Galeries Tower on Saturday that should give the former the needed edge, albeit a slight one, come their much-awaited encounter.

Same with Choco Mucho, which downed ZUS, 27-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, in their preliminary face-off just last Thursday.

Last year’s top rookie pick Bella Belen should be the player to watch out for after the Alas Pilipinas and former UAAP MVP and champion erupted for 23 points in that win over Galeries Tower while presiding over their floor defense with match-highs 14 digs and 15 receptions.

But Ms. Belen stressed the need to play collectively as a team if they want to go far.

“It would need a total team effort for us to have a chance to go deeper,” she said.

It would be a long trek to the top not just for Ms. Belen and Capital1 but also to the other three clubs as they would need three more wins for them to gatecrash into the semifinals.

And it has to start with a victory on this one. — Joey Villar