Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UST vs DLSU (Men)

11 a.m. – AdU vs Ateneo (Men)

1 p.m. – UST vs DLSU (Women)

3 p.m. – AdU vs Ateneo (Women)

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) made short work of the cellar-dweller University of the East (UE), 25-21, 25-15, 25-14, and checked a costly four-game dry spell to get back in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball semifinal race on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kianne Olango led the way with 18 points on 14 hits, three blocks and an ace laced by seven receptions as the UP Fighting Maroons improved to 4-5, good for sixth place with a lot to play in the crucial second round.

UP, under new mentor Fabio Menta from Italy, was a revelation early in the first round after a 3-1 start including a massive upset of back-to-back reigning champion National University (NU) only to falter down the stretch.

Casiey Dongallo’s ACL injury took a toll on the Fighting Maroons’ campaign and never won since her absence before finally scoring one on the winless UE Lady Warriors in only 82 minutes of play behind a balanced onslaught.

Skipper Niña Ytang added 14 points on 10 hits and four blocks while Jelai Gajero chipped in 11 points, made possible by Jaz Manguilimotan’s 20 sets. Libero Yesha Capistrano provided 17 digs and 13 receptions.

“We had some problems with Casiey’s (Dongallo) injury. It took us a couple of games before we could find the balance. It’s not been easy to reorganize; slowly, we’re getting there,” said Mr. Menta as UP closes in on Adamson University (4-4) for fifth spot ahead of titanic clash against unbeaten De La Salle University (8-0) next Sunday.

Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of Santo Tomas are in third to fourth spot so far with 5-3 slates in an expected wild race to the finish.

Khy Cepeda was everywhere with 12 points, 17 receptions and 10 digs but the Lady Warriors’ remained in search for an elusive first win with their ninth straight defeat this season and 23rd since last year.

In the men’s division, Leo Ordiales (30) and Buds Buddin (25) joined forces as five-peat champion NU (7-2) got back on tormentor FEU (8-1), 28-26, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-8, to gain solo second.

University of the Philippines finally snapped its frustrating five-game slide with a hard-fought 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the University of the East in the UAAP Season 88 collegiate men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

UP (3-6) in the first match ended a five-game skid by drubbing UE, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 (1-8) behind the 20 points of Nigerian ace spiker Olayemi Raheem. — John Bryan Ulanday