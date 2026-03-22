SHE will be back.

Creamline setter Jia de Guzman gave this assurance after a bad fall that left her leaving in the fifth and final set of the Cool Smashers’ crucial classification round duel with the Cignal Super Spikers on Saturday that resulted into a 25-19, 25-20,15-25, 26-28, 16-14 win at the FilOil Arena.

“I’m okay,” said Ms. de Guzman right after the duel that sent the proud Rebisco-owned franchise to its sixth win in nine outings and straight to the four-team crossover qualifying phase.

The beloved Alas Pilipinas captain stressed she decided not to return just to be on the safe side since the league is only halfway through.

“It was just a scare, a bad slip,” she said.

Ms. de Guzman will have time to heal and recover in time for a critical showdown with an old, familiar foe in Cignal on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where the winner advance straight to the semifinals.

“We’re just going to observe overnight and try to get a check tomorrow (Sunday). Hopefully there’s none,” she said.

The other qualifying phase duel pits PLDT with Farm Fresh. — Joey Villar