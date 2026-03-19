THE Cebuana Lhuillier Gems strung together three straight wins to jumpstart its bid in the Pickle Yard Conference League at the Pickle Yard of the SM City Bicutan in Parañaque recently.

The team of Johnny Arcilla, Diana Hughes, Jessy Lira, Jen Cayetano, Arianne Gajasan, Hakim Boloto, Cyril Robeniol and Sofia Nipa took turns in contributing to the three wins in a row that more than made up for its opening match setback.

Their triumphs came at the expense of the Philex Vanguards, 4-1, Pertura Stallions, 3-2, and Fortrust Masters, 3-2.

“We are proud of how the Cebuana Lhuillier Gems responded after their early setback,” said team owner Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“Their ability to regroup and deliver three straight wins shows the team’s resilience, discipline, and strong teamwork. It’s inspiring to see them represent Cebuana Lhuillier with such passion as they continue to compete in the Pickle Yard Conference League.”

Born2Win Forex Bulls zoomed the early lead while the Philex Vanguards and Dentacare Pearly Whites, just like the Gems, have also remained in title contention. — Joey Villar